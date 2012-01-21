Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda train in Calpe

Ten riders, including Thor Hushovd, departed for new teams in the off-season but Slipstream has picked up a number of bargains in the transfer market with Thomas Dekker, Fabian Wegmann, and Koldo Fernandez all joining.
The core of the squad remains relatively stable with Heinrich Haussler, Martijn Maaskant and Johan Van Summeren to lead at the Classics and the trio of Christrian Vande Velde, Ryder Hesjdal and Tom Danielson expected to manage the team’s expectations in the grand tours.
With part of the squad competing at the Tour Down Under the rest of the team headed to Calpe, Spain, for their second major camp in as many months. These photos, from Lucas Gilman, show off the team as they prepare for the season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy