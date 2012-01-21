Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda train in Calpe

Image 1 of 18 After extensive hours of wind tunnel testing Vaughters shows off what the team will be riding in 2012 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 18 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 3 of 18 Daniel Martin (in black) leads the team on the climb (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 4 of 18 Brazilian Murilo Fischer (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 5 of 18 The 2012 Garmin-Barracuda team enjoying the sunny climate (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 6 of 18 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 7 of 18 Team leader Christian Vande Velde (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 8 of 18 Millar, Vande Velde and the team enjoy lunch after their morning ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 9 of 18 Christian Vande Velde will ride the Giro and Tour in 2012 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 10 of 18 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) cools down (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 11 of 18 Garmin-Barracuda train in the Spanish hills around Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 12 of 18 Tyler Farrar won his first Tour stage sprint in 2011 and he'll be back for more this year (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 13 of 18 Fabian Wegmann and Johan Vansummeren will lead the team at the Classics (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 14 of 18 Cervelo is no longer a title sponsor but they'll still supply the team's bikes (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 15 of 18 Garmin-Barracuda training in Calpe (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 16 of 18 Vaughters and Millar talk positions (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 17 of 18 The sun goes down on another day of training (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 18 of 18 Back in Calpe for their winter training camp (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

A lot has changed at Garmin in the last few months with riders leaving, riders coming and a new co-sponsor in Barracuda coming on board.

Ten riders, including Thor Hushovd, departed for new teams in the off-season but Slipstream has picked up a number of bargains in the transfer market with Thomas Dekker, Fabian Wegmann, and Koldo Fernandez all joining.

The core of the squad remains relatively stable with Heinrich Haussler, Martijn Maaskant and Johan Van Summeren to lead at the Classics and the trio of Christrian Vande Velde, Ryder Hesjdal and Tom Danielson expected to manage the team’s expectations in the grand tours.

With part of the squad competing at the Tour Down Under the rest of the team headed to Calpe, Spain, for their second major camp in as many months. These photos, from Lucas Gilman, show off the team as they prepare for the season.

