Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda's joy of six

American team hit six hours at Calpe camp

Tyler Farrar and Fabian Wegmann

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
The sun goes down on another day of training

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Bingen Fernandez

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
A coffee stop is a must on a long training ride

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
David Millar (Garmin-Barraduda)

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Following the Garmin-Barracuda riders from the team car

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
A six hour ride in the Spanish countryside

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
The Garmin riders make their way up one of the long climbs on their six hour ride

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
David Millar (second from left) helps to set the pace

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda)

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Farrar and Wegmann

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Fabian Wegmann joined from Leopard Trek

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
Sprinter Tyler Farrar

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)
The team management plan the day's route

(Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

Garmin-Barracuda's final winter training camp is almost at a close but the riders saved one of their toughest training rides for last with a 6 hour stint through some of Spain's toughest terrain.

The team has been based in Calpe for over a week, using the warmer climates and varied parcours to fine tune their form. Not everyone from the team has been present, with the Tour Down Under line-up - minus Ryder Hesjedal - jetting in for the final two days. Having arrived jet lagged the riders still managed to sneak in a short ride to help their bodies adjust and the legs ticking over.

On Wednesday the riders will have a short ride of two hours before enduring the far tougher test of 'media day' and the mandatory team photo shoot.