Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda's joy of six
American team hit six hours at Calpe camp
Garmin-Barracuda's final winter training camp is almost at a close but the riders saved one of their toughest training rides for last with a 6 hour stint through some of Spain's toughest terrain.
Related Articles
The team has been based in Calpe for over a week, using the warmer climates and varied parcours to fine tune their form. Not everyone from the team has been present, with the Tour Down Under line-up - minus Ryder Hesjedal - jetting in for the final two days. Having arrived jet lagged the riders still managed to sneak in a short ride to help their bodies adjust and the legs ticking over.
On Wednesday the riders will have a short ride of two hours before enduring the far tougher test of 'media day' and the mandatory team photo shoot.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy