Gallery: Garmin-Barracuda's joy of six

Garmin-Barracuda's final winter training camp is almost at a close but the riders saved one of their toughest training rides for last with a 6 hour stint through some of Spain's toughest terrain.

The team has been based in Calpe for over a week, using the warmer climates and varied parcours to fine tune their form. Not everyone from the team has been present, with the Tour Down Under line-up - minus Ryder Hesjedal - jetting in for the final two days. Having arrived jet lagged the riders still managed to sneak in a short ride to help their bodies adjust and the legs ticking over.

On Wednesday the riders will have a short ride of two hours before enduring the far tougher test of 'media day' and the mandatory team photo shoot.