Gallery: Sprint training with Garmin-Barracuda

Image 1 of 35 Tyler Farrar (centre) will be aiming for more Tour de France stages (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 2 of 35 Garmin-Barracuda out training in Calpe (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 3 of 35 The team also spent time on their TT bikes (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 4 of 35 The team head out from the centre of Calpe (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 5 of 35 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) will again be a major factor in the team's success (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 6 of 35 Vande Velde tests out his time trial position (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 7 of 35 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 8 of 35 The riders enjoy the warm weather in Calpe (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 9 of 35 The Cervelo fleet (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 10 of 35 Alex Howes (Garmin-Barracuda) has made the transition from the U23 team (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 11 of 35 The new pedal-based power meter made by Garmin (Vector). (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 12 of 35 Johan Van Summeren took part in the sprint training too (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 13 of 35 Van Summeren and Dekker on the front (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 14 of 35 Last year they were in a hot tub in the Caymans (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 15 of 35 A Garmin rider braves the cold waters (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 16 of 35 A Garmin rider braves the cold waters (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 17 of 35 Training camp also means media interviews and filming (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 18 of 35 David Millar can't believe he's done another 6 hour ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 19 of 35 David Millar during filming (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 20 of 35 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 21 of 35 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 22 of 35 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 23 of 35 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 24 of 35 Dan Martin (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 25 of 35 Dan Martin will be making moves for a slot in this year's Tour de France team (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 26 of 35 Jacob Rathe and Dan Martin (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 27 of 35 Murilo Fischer in his national championship jersey (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 29 of 35 The riders head into the hills for another tough training ride (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 30 of 35 Garmin Barracuda training in Spain (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 31 of 35 Dan Martin leads the team out of town (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 32 of 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 33 of 35 Le Mevel goes into his second season with Garmin (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 34 of 35 Alex Howes and Vaughters chat (Image credit: Lucas Gilman) Image 35 of 35 After a long ride the riders have to recover and this painful technique helps (Image credit: Lucas Gilman)

American outfit Garmin-Barracuda perfected their sprinting this weekend at their team camp in Calpe, Spain.

With Tyler Farrar gunning for a number of targets in 2012, including the Classics, green jersey at the Tour de France and the Olympic road race, the team has recruited a number of riders to beef-up his leadout train.

The experienced Robbie Hunter returns after a year with RadioShack, Koldo Fernandez joins from Euskaltel and Murilo Fischer has extended his stay with the team. Heinrich Haussler, currently in Australia, will also help Farrar, while also having his own chances.

The team has also brought in a sprint coach with a strong track pedigree to help propel them to glory. These photos from Lucas Gilman show the team hard at work, both in the sprints and out on the hills.