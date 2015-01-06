Gallery: Etixx-QuickStep ready for 2015

Image 1 of 44 Tom Boonen's has been a life on wheels. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 44 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) is Czech champion. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Rigoberto Uran will tackle the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Davide Bramati is a key directeur sportif at Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 A new jersey but the same team for Tom Boonen at Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 Patrick Lefevere, manager of Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Mark Renshaw and Mark Cavendish have a long-running partnership. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Tom Boonen leads Etixx-QuickStep's Belgian contingent. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Rigoberto Uran with Spanish pair Carlos Verona and David De La Cruz. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck busts a move. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Matteo Trentin takes an iron to teammate Michal Kwiatkowski's rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Zdenek Stybar will juggle several responsibilities for Etixx-QuickStep in 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 44 Niki Terpstra strikes a pose. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 44 2014 Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 44 Niki Terpstra takes an impromptu IT course. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 44 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 44 Iljo Keisse is in his sixth year with Patrick Lefevere's team. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Gianluca Brambilla is prepared to jump through hoops at Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski and his fellow Polish riders Lucasz Wisniowski and Michal Golas. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 Tom Boonen in Subterranean Homesick Blues pose. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep) with a spring in his step. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 44 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 44 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 44 Tom Boonen on a trampoline. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 44 Etixx-QuickStep's leaders line up for the traditional pillow shot. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Etixx-QuickStep's 2015 leaders. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Pillow fighting is a crucial part of Etixx-QuickStep's cross training regimen. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Niki Terpstra and Mark Cavendish on pillow fighting duty. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Stijn Vandenbergh takes to the pool for post-training recovery. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Mark Renshaw (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Tom Boonen will again target the cobbled classics. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Mark Cavendish spent time on the track over the winter. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Mark Cavendish, Michal Kwiatowski and Tony Martin. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Mark Cavendish, Tom Boonen, Tony Martin, Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar are Etixx-QuickStep's big hitters. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Tony Martin reclines during the Etixx-QuickStep photo shoot. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Tom Boonen has a wealth of experience in mattress-based photo shoots. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 World champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The lead sponsor may be different but Etixx-QuickStep will hope that it will be business as usual in 2015 as its star-studded roster looks to repeat the success of recent seasons.

Tom Boonen and Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra will lead the line in the cobbled classics and while Patrick Lefevere’s team continues to place a firm emphasis on the first two Sundays of April, the squad has an assortment of leaders to deploy throughout the year.

World champion Michal Kwiatkowsi will contend at the Ardennes classics, Rigoberto Uran will tackle the Giro-Tour double while Mark Cavendish will look to regain supremacy in the sprints and Tony Martin has designs on the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France.

As ever, Etixx-QuickStep heralded the coming of the new campaign with a lighthearted photo shoot.

