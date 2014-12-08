Etixx-Quick Step unveil 2015 jersey

Image 1 of 4 Mark Cavendish sports the new 2015 Etixx-Quick Step jersey (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 2 of 4 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse in the 2015 Etixx-Quick Step kit (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse wearing the 2015 Etixx-Quick Step kit (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 4 of 4 The back of the new 2015 Etixx-Quick Step kit (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)

Etixx-Quick Step have unveiled their new jersey to be worn during the 2015 season. Belgian clothing manufacturer and team sponsor, Vermarc designed the jersey with the team's traditional black, white and blue colours. The jersey emphasizes the team’s new title sponsor Etixx across the centre of the chest, which replaces Omega Pharma.

"It's like the Classic two-toned kit of the last season," Mark Cavendish said. "The sponsors are really well accommodated with this design. Whatever the colour, I am proud to put on the colors of Etixx-Quick-Step anyway. But I believe this jersey will be nice to ride in. The jersey is evolving in good ways every year, just as we are as a team."

Cavendish and teammate Iljo Keisse wore the new jersey for the first time for a photo shoot at the Gent Six Day in November, where they placed second overall.

"I really like the new jersey," Keisse said. "It's fresh, with a really nice balance between the black and the blue colours that represent our team. I had the chance to wear it for a photo shoot and it looks really nice. As it is every year with our outfits by Vermarc, the material has a great combination of comfort and performance. I think this jersey will look sharp in the peloton next year."

