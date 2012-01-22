Gallery: Contador, Boonen roll out for Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 29 Alberto Contador's CAS verdict could come while he is racing the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 The Movistar team finds a flooded road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Liquigas-Cannondale found some blue skies in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Tom Boonen gets ready to ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 French champion Sylvain Chavanel and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Levi Leipheimer headed out on the time trial bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Sylvain Chavanel crosses the river (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Levi Leipheimer - training for triathlon? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 29 Heavy rains on Sunday led to some flash floods (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Filippo Pozzato out on his new Cipollini bike in San Luis. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 29 The Farnese Vini-Selle Italian team has a day of training in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 29 Giovanni Visconti in his modest Movistar Italian national champion's kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 29 Goat crossing! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 29 The Saxo Bank riders take a break from training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 29 The Colnago CSF Inox riders plan out their ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 Alberto Contador and his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Alberto Contador heads out to train with his Saxo Bank teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Michael Rasmussen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Alberto Conatdor down in Argentina (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Alberto Contador meets the governor (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 The Haedo brothers Juan Jose and Sebastian (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 Juan Jose Haedo leads the Saxo Bank team out for training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Eeek! Tarantula! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 Michael Rasmussen (Christina Watchces-Ofone) returns to the Tour de San Luis (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 The Movistar team with Italian champion Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Some of the biggest stars in cycling will be presented for the 6th Tour de San Luis in Argentina today, with Saxo Bank's Alberto Contador, Tom Boonen and Levi Leipheimer of Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) amongst the starters for the UCI 2.1 race.

At the official team presentations in the center of the capital, governor Claudio Poggi, sports minister Maria Celia Sanchez and Union Cycliste of Argentina president Gabriel Curuchet will receive each team on stage.

In addition to music and fireworks, the race will pay tribute to Spaniard Xavier Tondo, who won the stage four time trial in last year's Tour de San Luis and led the race, and later died in an accident at his home last summer.

The official start of the race will take place tomorrow at 1pm local time, with riders contesting a 189.3 kilometer stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.