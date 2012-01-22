Gallery: Contador, Boonen roll out for Tour de San Luis

Cycling's elite to remember Xavier Tondo in Argentina
Some of the biggest stars in cycling will be presented for the 6th Tour de San Luis in Argentina today, with Saxo Bank's Alberto Contador, Tom Boonen and Levi Leipheimer of Omega Pharma-Quickstep and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) amongst the starters for the UCI 2.1 race.
At the official team presentations in the center of the capital, governor Claudio Poggi, sports minister Maria Celia Sanchez and Union Cycliste of Argentina president Gabriel Curuchet will receive each team on stage.
In addition to music and fireworks, the race will pay tribute to Spaniard Xavier Tondo, who won the stage four time trial in last year's Tour de San Luis and led the race, and later died in an accident at his home last summer.
The official start of the race will take place tomorrow at 1pm local time, with riders contesting a 189.3 kilometer stage from San Luis to Villa Mercedes.
