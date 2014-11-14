Cavendish and Kwiatkowski to ride Tour de San Luis

Image 1 of 4 Michael Kwiatkowski shows of his new rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Newly-crowned world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) resplendent in the Tour de San Luis leader's jersey. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep have announced that Mark Cavendish and Michal Kwiatkowski will begin their season at the Tour de San Luis in January. For Kwiatkowski it will give him only his second opportunity to race in the rainbow stripes of World Champion. He has ridden the race once before in 2013, where he finished 12th overall and spent a day in the leader's jersey.

"Racing there was really nice and it will be a good way to build my condition for the 2015 season," Kwiatkowski said in a team press release. "It's a race you want to go to because the weather is good, the organization is good, and it really gives you good competition to prepare you for the whole year. It will be nice to make my debut in South America with my rainbow jersey. It will be another new experience and I'm really looking forward to going there."

Cavendish has opened his season at the Argentinean race since joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep in 2013. He went on to take his debut victory for the team on the opening stage. "I've had some great moments at this race," Cavendish said. "I've been there the last two years and I think it's one of the best ways to prepare for the season. It's a beautiful country with great people. For me, it's important because I won my first race there with Omega Pharma - Quick-Step in 2013. So I look forward to more success in the near future at this race."

The organisers announced the 26 teams that would take part in the 2015 race, including six additional WorldTour teams. The race will take place between January 19-25.