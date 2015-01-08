Gallery: BMC train in Spain

Phinney, Gilbert, van Garderen and Rosskopf show 2015 colours
The BMC team spent much of December training together in Spain, mixing long endurance rides with some early intensity workouts. After a break for the holidays, some of the riders will soon return to Spain for a second camp or head to Australia for the Tour Down Under and Argentina for the Tour de San Luis.
The BMC team won the world team time trial championship in 2014 and will again hope to challenge in every major race, including the Classics with Philippe Gilbert and Greg van Avermaet and the Tour de France with Tejay van Garderen.
The first camp was the moment for the official team photographs, with new signings such as Alessandro De Marchi, under 23 world time trial champion Campbell Flakemore of Australia, Italian climber Manuel Senni, and the USA's Joey Rosskopf pulling on the distinctive red and black BMC jersey for the first time. 2015 will see former Tour de France winner and world champion Cadel Evans retire after some early racing in Australia and he is captured in his final BMC jersey in this image gallery.
Australia's Rohan Dennis has already announced that he will attempt to set a new Hour Record on February 8 on Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland.
You can view the gallery of photos from the training camp here.
