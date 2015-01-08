Gallery: BMC train in Spain

Image 1 of 40 Greg Greg Van Avermaet amongst his BMC teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Pete Stetina (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 A BMC team car follows the rider every day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 A side on image of the riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 A shot from ground level (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Blue skies and palm trees make for perfect training conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Tejay van Garderen gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Tejay van Garderen in action (Image credit: Susan Westemeyer and Cyclingnews staff) Image 9 of 40 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) in a low tuck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 The sun was out for all the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 A view across the Spanish hills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 The riders enjoyed some winter sun on the Spanish coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Philippe Gilbert and Greg Greg Van Avermaet ride together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 The BMC 2015 jersey is again red and black (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 The group of riders enjoyed traffic roads (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 The riders were packed tight in their group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Pete Stetina did not need gloves during the ride under blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Italian neo-pro Manuel Senni and Darwin Atapuma ride side by side (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the current US time trial champion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Taylor Phinney shows off his aero TT position (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 New signing for 2015 Alessandro De Marchi of Italy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Campbell Flakemore (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 The 2015 BMC team poses for the official photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 The 2015 BMC team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in his US national TT champion colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 New signing Joey Rosskopf (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Australia Campbell Flakemore (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 The BMC team is again using 3T bars and stems (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 BMC is using fizik saddles in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 The BMC riders cast long shadows across the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 An arial view of the BMC riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) on a climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Cadel Evans in his last ever BMC jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The BMC team spent much of December training together in Spain, mixing long endurance rides with some early intensity workouts. After a break for the holidays, some of the riders will soon return to Spain for a second camp or head to Australia for the Tour Down Under and Argentina for the Tour de San Luis.

The BMC team won the world team time trial championship in 2014 and will again hope to challenge in every major race, including the Classics with Philippe Gilbert and Greg van Avermaet and the Tour de France with Tejay van Garderen.

The first camp was the moment for the official team photographs, with new signings such as Alessandro De Marchi, under 23 world time trial champion Campbell Flakemore of Australia, Italian climber Manuel Senni, and the USA's Joey Rosskopf pulling on the distinctive red and black BMC jersey for the first time. 2015 will see former Tour de France winner and world champion Cadel Evans retire after some early racing in Australia and he is captured in his final BMC jersey in this image gallery.

Australia's Rohan Dennis has already announced that he will attempt to set a new Hour Record on February 8 on Velodrome Suisse in Grenchen, Switzerland.

You can view the gallery of photos from the training camp here.

