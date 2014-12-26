Evans to lead BMC at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Cadel "cuddles" Evans with a joey (A baby kangaroo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Campbell Flakemore (Australia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 In his new team colours, Rohan Dennis (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Cadel Evans will headline BMC Racing's line-up for the 2015 Santos Tour Down Under in January, leading the squad for one final WorldTour event before he retires in February.

Joining Evans in the team will be U23 time trial world champion Campbell Flakemore, who makes his WorldTour debut in Adelaide, while local Rohan Dennis will take to the start for his fourth Tour Down Under, but the first with BMC.

Swiss riders Michael Schär, Danilo Wyss and Silvan Dillier and American Peter Stetina round out the squad, led by the team's Italian directeur sportif Fabio Baldato.

“The team will be working hard for Cadel to support him to do his best. The course will be challenging but I think he can perform well just one more time,” Baldato said.

Dennis, a former best young rider and mountains classification winner in the Tour Down Under will be a local Adelaide fan favourite in his home town, but has vowed to use his energy to help Evans in his big finale.

“I am fortunate to be racing alongside Cadel, working for him and the team as well as learning from him how he handles the pressure both on and off the bike before he hangs up the bike from WorldTour racing,” Dennis said.

“Every time I compete at this race, it is a special event for not just me but for all Australians. It is bigger and bigger every year, being on Willunga Hill is as close as most Australians will ever get to experience what it is really like, the crowds, the atmosphere on a Tour de France mountain finish."

Danilo Wyss first rode in Adelaide in 2010 and since then has completed seven Grand Tours, including the Giro d’Italia for five consecutive years 2010 - 2014

Flakemore, who hails from Tasmania, is excited to be lining up with his new professional team for the first time in front of his home country crowd, working for one of his compatriots.

“Cadel Evans is massive in Australia and to be a part of his team at his last WorldTour race is really exciting, I am just looking forward to being a part of the whole show,” said Campbell.

The BMC Racing Team for Tour Down Under: Cadel Evans, Michael Schär, Peter Stetina, Danilo Wyss, Silvan Dillier, Campbell Flakemore, Rohan Dennis.

The Tour Down Under begins with the team presentation on January 17, with the People's Choice Classic criterium the following day. WorldTour racing begins in Adelaide on January 20, concluding on January 25.

Cadel Evans will end his career after his eponymous Great Ocean Road Race on February 1.