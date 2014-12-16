Gallery: BMC gather in Spain for training camp

Image 1 of 24 Sports Science Division trainer Marco Pinotti works with the riders on daily training plans, recovery and puts them through a battery of pre-season tests. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 2 of 24 All BMCs feature 3T cockpit components. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 3 of 24 Even BMC Racing Team President/General Manager Jim Ochowicz is getting some kilometers in during the camp. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 24 Philippe Gilbert had his eye out for something before setting off on his BMC teammachine SLR01. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 24 Dozens of Elite bottles filled with PowerBar nutrition are prepared for the daily training ride. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 6 of 24 A session of media training followed a welcome of the riders by President/General Manager Jim Ochowicz (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 7 of 24 Plenty of Pearl Izumi clothing for the riders means lots of equipment bags to hold it all. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 8 of 24 Before the riders' arrival, everything is prepared and ready. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 9 of 24 The team busses embossed with the logo of World Champion in the TTT (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 10 of 24 Darwin Atapuma missed the last three months of the eason after breaking his leg in a crash in the Tour de France. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 11 of 24 Darwin Atapuma was first to get ready to ride on the opening day of training. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 12 of 24 Oakley frames were ready for each rider as part of their season package for 2015. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 13 of 24 Rohan Dennis and Manuel Quinziatio – two of the BMC Racing Team's riders on its world champion gold medal team time trial squad – signed jerseys after the media training. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 14 of 24 Mechanic Kevin Grove got to work building up one of dozens of new BMC teammachine SLR01s. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 15 of 24 Trainers Dario Broccardo and Marco Pinotti assisted Daniel Oss in his physio testing session, conducted on an Elite trainer. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 16 of 24 The team directors review the day's plan (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 17 of 24 The World Championship ring presented to the team by Daniel Oss. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 18 of 24 Marcus Burghardt heads off for a training ride. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 19 of 24 Sport Director Valerio Piva relays the day's training plan before the start of each training ride. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 20 of 24 Sporting Manager Allan Peiper congratulated and thanked staffers for the work put in to help the BMC Racing Team finish the season runner-up in the WorldTour standings. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 21 of 24 Top tubes on each BMC teammachine SLR01 feature its owner's name and country's flag. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 22 of 24 Mechanics Aaron Fairley and Perry Moerman are building up plenty of spare BMC teammachine SLR01s. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 23 of 24 World champions of the team time trial, the BMC Racing Team's vehicles all sport this special sticker commemorating the achievement. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 24 of 24 The six world champions pose with their rings. From left: Peter Velits, Tejay van Garderen, Daniel Oss, Rohan Dennis, Silvan Dillier and Manuel Quinziato. (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

The BMC team is one of several major teams preparing for the 2015 season in Denia, Spain, mixing rides in the warm weather and rolling hills with gym and core-strength work, time trial skills, sponsor meetings and race planning for the 2015 season. The team also celebrated its victory in the world team time trial championships, with team vehicles now adorned with the official UCI winner's logo for the 2015 season.

The US-registered squad will hold its media day on Wednesday and present its roster for the 2015 season and major goals. BMC will have a 29-rider roster for 2015 with 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans ending his career after the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 1.

New signings for 2015 include Damiano Caruso and Alessandro De Marchi from Cannondale, Jean-Pierre Drucker from Wanty-Groupe Gobert, talented young Australian Campbell Flakemore who was under 23 world champion in 2014, and Joey Rosskopf from the Hincapie development team.





Phinney is working hard to recover for the spring after his leg injury in May of this year. At the camp in Denia he has been mixing riding with special core and leg strengthening exercises. Colombia's Darwin Atapuma is also back training after missing the last three months of the season after breaking his leg in a crash at the Tour de France.

Jim Ochowicz remains as general manager, with Allan Peiper as sporting manager. Following Bobby Julich's move to Tinkoff-Saxo, Italy's Dario Broccardo and Marco Pinotti will be more involved in coaching and sports physiology, as will David Bailey, who joined the team in September after spells at British Cycling, i-Performance and most recently Power Bar.

Cyclingnews will have further photo galleries, reports and exclusive interviews from the BMC camp later this week.



