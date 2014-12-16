Gallery: BMC gather in Spain for training camp

The BMC team is one of several major teams preparing for the 2015 season in Denia, Spain, mixing rides in the warm weather and rolling hills with gym and core-strength work, time trial skills, sponsor meetings and race planning for the 2015 season. The team also celebrated its victory in the world team time trial championships, with team vehicles now adorned with the official UCI winner's logo for the 2015 season.
The US-registered squad will hold its media day on Wednesday and present its roster for the 2015 season and major goals. BMC will have a 29-rider roster for 2015 with 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans ending his career after the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 1.
New signings for 2015 include Damiano Caruso and Alessandro De Marchi from Cannondale, Jean-Pierre Drucker from Wanty-Groupe Gobert, talented young Australian Campbell Flakemore who was under 23 world champion in 2014, and Joey Rosskopf from the Hincapie development team.
Phinney is working hard to recover for the spring after his leg injury in May of this year. At the camp in Denia he has been mixing riding with special core and leg strengthening exercises. Colombia's Darwin Atapuma is also back training after missing the last three months of the season after breaking his leg in a crash at the Tour de France.
Jim Ochowicz remains as general manager, with Allan Peiper as sporting manager. Following Bobby Julich's move to Tinkoff-Saxo, Italy's Dario Broccardo and Marco Pinotti will be more involved in coaching and sports physiology, as will David Bailey, who joined the team in September after spells at British Cycling, i-Performance and most recently Power Bar.
Cyclingnews will have further photo galleries, reports and exclusive interviews from the BMC camp later this week.
