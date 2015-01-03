Trending

Gallery: BMC Racing team roster for 2015

Full line-up for American team

Image 1 of 28

Cadel Evans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Daniel Oss

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Silvan Dillier

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Philippe Gilbert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Michael Schär

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Manuel Senni

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Taylor Phinney

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Marcus Burghardt

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Manuel Quinziato

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Amaël Moinard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Klass Lodewyck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Joey Rosskopf

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Danilo Wyss

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Campbell Flakemore (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Darwin Atapuma

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Stefan Küng

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Rick Zabel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Dylan Teuns

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Jempy Drucker

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Damiano Caruso

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Brent Bookwalter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Ben Hermans

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Peter Stetina

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Greg Van Avermaet

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Rohan Dennis

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Peter Velits

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The BMC Racing team head into the 2015 road season aiming to battle on a number of fronts with a roster packed with talent for the Grand Tours and Classics.

