BMC Development Team reveal 2015 roster

Image 1 of 4 Loic Vliegen (BMC) puts pressure on the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 4 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Jesse Kerrison wins by a clear margin (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 4 of 4 Marcus Burghardt and Rik Verbrugghe plan the day's training ride (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The American registered BMC Development Team has announced its 2015 15-rider roster which includes five new faces. The team was victorious on close to two dozen occasions in 2014 while two of its riders,Stefan Küng and Dylan Tuens, moved up the WorldTour BMC Racing Team.

"We are very pleased with the progression and contribution the BMC Development Team has made in two short years," BMC's general manager Jim Ochowicz said. "Our goal from the start has been to work with young riders and get them to a higher level in the hopes that they will graduate to the ProTour. But more important than getting results has been the process of teaching them the best way to train, race and recover."

In 2015, there will be six Swiss, three American, three Belgian, two Dutch and one Australian rider on the books. Floris Gerts, Jesse Kerrison, Patrick Müller, Théry Schir and Nathan Van Hooydonck are the new riders for next season.

The team also has a new general manager in 2015 as Jens Blatter replaces Rik Verbrugghe. Blatter has been with the team since 2013 and is looking forward toworking with the riders in his new role.

"We have some big talents with each one of them having the potential to become a professional," Blatter said. "If every year two riders on this team can go up to the professional squad, we have done a good job."

Returning riders on the team include United States' U23 national time trial champion Taylor "TJ" Eisenhart, Tyler Williams who was runner-up at the U23 edition of Paris-Roubaix this year and this year's winner of Triptiques Ardennais, Loïc Vliegen.

2015 BMC Development Team squad: Valentin Baillifard (SUI), Tom Bohli (SUI), Taylor "TJ" Eisenhart (USA), Kilian Frankiny (SUI), Floris Gerts (NED), Johan Hemroulle (BEL), Jesse Kerrison (AUS), Patrick Müller (SUI), Théry Schir (SUI), Lukas Spengler (SUI), Bas Tietema (NED), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BEL), Alexey Vermeulen (USA), Loïc Vliegen (BEL), Tyler Williams (USA).