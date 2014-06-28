Trending

Gallery: A look back at the 2013 Tour de France

A week to go until the Tour de France starts

Chris Froome riding away to victory on Mont Ventoux

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The wind shattered the peloton into pieces on stage 13

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish celebrates victory on one of the classic Tour de France stages

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Saxo-Tinkoff putting it in the gutter

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome after a hard day in the saddle

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Edvald Boasson Hagen crashed on stage 12, ending his Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates another stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) pips Mark Cavendish on the line to win Stage 12

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mont Saint-Michel...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome during the Mont Saint-Michel time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Time trial world champion Tony Martin celebrates stage 11 victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tony Martin on his way to winning stage 11

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador enjoy a small chat

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome fends off the Movistar attack on stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador discussing tactics perhaps

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome under attack from Movistar

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Movistar did their best to unsettle Chris Froome but the Sky rider kept yelloe

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Saxo-Tinkoff wrecked havoc in the echelons of stage 13

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
What a win! Matteo Trentin celebrates the biggest win of his career

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome (Sky) almost lost it on the corner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde chat after finishing stage 16 while Chris Froome looks on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rui Costa celebrates winning stage 16

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mont Ventoux...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome rising

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Team Sky riding past a field of poppies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mont Ventoux in all its glrory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Froome and Contador exchange looks

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome wins atop Mont Ventoux in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome about to distance Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
How many gels for Chris Froome?

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The yellow jersey and the rainbow jersey side by side

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matteo Trentin can't believe his luck in wining stage 14

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome and French president François Hollande

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin won a thrilling stage to Bagnères-de-Bigorre

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge protecting yellow jersey wearer Simon Gerrans on stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his first ever yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge celebrates its stage 4 team time trial victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Orica-GreenEdge won the only team trial of the 2013 Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants leads his RadioShack teammates during the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 3 by just a few inches

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 3 in Calvi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) with friend and world champion, Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) collected the yellow jersey after his impressive breakaway win on stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) can hardly believe he just a stage of the Tour. His first pro win as well

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) enjoyed his day in yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Orica-GreenEdge bus made international headlines after getting stuck under the finish line gantry

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel gets acquainted with his new lion

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel in the first yellow jersey of 2013

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Yes! Marcel Kittel opens his Tour de France stage account by winning stage 1 of the 2013 race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
One of the many crashes at the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish wins his first Tour stage for Omega Pharma-Quick Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in yellow on stage 9

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome collects the yellow jersey after stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Koen de Kort and John Degenkolb celebrate Marcel Kittel's win on stage 10

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel adds stage 10 to his palmares

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Didi the Devil and Robert Gesink on stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome in his first ever yellow jersey after wining stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Roman Kreuziger setting the pace for teammate Alberto Contador on stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome digs deep to get every millisecond over his rivals on stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome celebrates his win on stage 8

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) followed by yellow jersey Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) chat on stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan wins stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The first ever African to wear the yellow jersey, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel makes it clear who his sponsors are

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Henderson celebrates his Lotto-Belisol teammate Andre Greipel who is about to win stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Smiles and hugs for Omega Pharma-Quick Step after Mark Cavendish wins stage 5

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The Orica-GreenEdge bus almost caused a disaster on the finishline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The start of the 2014 Tour de France is just a week away with teams already announcing their final nine man rosters ahead of the Leeds Grand Depart.

This year’s race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested and closest battles in recent years with a resurgent Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) looking to take on defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky). There are other GC contenders to watch out for, with Vincenzo Nibali slowly finding his form and Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp), Bauke Mollema (Team Belkin), Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also in the hunt for a high overall placing.

It’s not just about the yellow jersey. Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Andre Greipel (Lotto) and Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) will lead the charge of the sprinters.

With the start in Leeds just a week away Cyclingnews dusted off its archives, and with the images of Tim de Waele, collated a race gallery of images from last year’s race.

