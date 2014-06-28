Gallery: A look back at the 2013 Tour de France

Image 1 of 72
Chris Froome riding away to victory on Mont Ventoux
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16
The wind shattered the peloton into pieces on stage 13
Mark Cavendish celebrates victory on one of the classic Tour de France stages
Saxo-Tinkoff putting it in the gutter
Chris Froome after a hard day in the saddle
Edvald Boasson Hagen crashed on stage 12, ending his Tour
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) celebrates another stage win
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) pips Mark Cavendish on the line to win Stage 12
Mont Saint-Michel...
Chris Froome during the Mont Saint-Michel time trial
Time trial world champion Tony Martin celebrates stage 11 victory
Tony Martin on his way to winning stage 11
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador enjoy a small chat
Chris Froome fends off the Movistar attack on stage 9
Chris Froome and Alberto Contador discussing tactics perhaps
Chris Froome under attack from Movistar
Movistar did their best to unsettle Chris Froome but the Sky rider kept yelloe
Saxo-Tinkoff wrecked havoc in the echelons of stage 13
What a win! Matteo Trentin celebrates the biggest win of his career
Chris Froome (Sky) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on stage 16
Chris Froome (Sky) almost lost it on the corner
Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde chat after finishing stage 16 while Chris Froome looks on
Rui Costa celebrates winning stage 16
Mont Ventoux...
Chris Froome rising
Team Sky riding past a field of poppies
Mont Ventoux in all its glrory
Froome and Contador exchange looks
Chris Froome wins atop Mont Ventoux in the yellow jersey
Chris Froome about to distance Nairo Quintana
How many gels for Chris Froome?
The yellow jersey and the rainbow jersey side by side
Matteo Trentin can't believe his luck in wining stage 14
Chris Froome and French president François Hollande
Dan Martin won a thrilling stage to Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Orica-GreenEdge protecting yellow jersey wearer Simon Gerrans on stage 5
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) in his first ever yellow jersey
Orica-GreenEdge celebrates its stage 4 team time trial victory
Orica-GreenEdge won the only team trial of the 2013 Tour
Jan Bakelants leads his RadioShack teammates during the team time trial
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) in the yellow jersey
Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage 3 by just a few inches
The jersey wearers on the start line of stage 3 in Calvi
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) with friend and world champion, Philippe Gilbert (BMC)
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) collected the yellow jersey after his impressive breakaway win on stage 2
Jan Bakelants (RadioShack) can hardly believe he just a stage of the Tour. His first pro win as well
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) enjoyed his day in yellow
The Orica-GreenEdge bus made international headlines after getting stuck under the finish line gantry
Marcel Kittel gets acquainted with his new lion
Marcel Kittel in the first yellow jersey of 2013
Yes! Marcel Kittel opens his Tour de France stage account by winning stage 1 of the 2013 race
One of the many crashes at the 2013 Tour de France
Mark Cavendish wins his first Tour stage for Omega Pharma-Quick Step
Chris Froome in yellow on stage 9
Chris Froome collects the yellow jersey after stage 10
Koen de Kort and John Degenkolb celebrate Marcel Kittel's win on stage 10
Marcel Kittel adds stage 10 to his palmares
Didi the Devil and Robert Gesink on stage 8
Chris Froome in his first ever yellow jersey after wining stage 8
Roman Kreuziger setting the pace for teammate Alberto Contador on stage 8
Chris Froome digs deep to get every millisecond over his rivals on stage 8
Chris Froome celebrates his win on stage 8
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) followed by yellow jersey Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
Simon Gerrans and Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge) chat on stage 7
Peter Sagan wins stage 7 of the 2013 Tour de France
The first ever African to wear the yellow jersey, Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
Andre Greipel makes it clear who his sponsors are
Greg Henderson celebrates his Lotto-Belisol teammate Andre Greipel who is about to win stage 6
Smiles and hugs for Omega Pharma-Quick Step after Mark Cavendish wins stage 5
The Orica-GreenEdge bus almost caused a disaster on the finishline
The start of the
2014 Tour de France is just a week away with teams already announcing their final nine man rosters ahead of the Leeds Grand Depart.
This year’s race is expected to be one of the most hotly contested and closest battles in recent years with a resurgent
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) looking to take on defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky). There are other GC contenders to watch out for, with Vincenzo Nibali slowly finding his form and Andrew Talansky (Garmin Sharp), Bauke Mollema (Team Belkin), Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) also in the hunt for a high overall placing.
It’s not just about the yellow jersey. Peter Sagan (Cannondale), Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep), Andre Greipel (Lotto) and Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) will lead the charge of the sprinters.
With the start in Leeds just a week away
Cyclingnews dusted off its archives, and with the images of Tim de Waele, collated a race gallery of images from last year’s race.
