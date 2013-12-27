Gallery 2013: Through the lens of Roberto Bettini

Image 1 of 44
Chris Horner drops Vincenzo Nibali on the Alto de l'Angliru
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 44
Dan Martin dons a panda head at the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 44
The Muro di Sant'Elpidio proved to much for some, Daniel Schorn decides to go up on foot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 44
Cadel Evans braves the torrid conditions during Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 44
Peter Sagan leads the pack at Strade Bianchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 44
This was the closest that some fans got to their fans at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne after it was cancelled
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 44
Joaquim Rodríguez celebrates after winning Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 44
Rui Costa absorbs the reality that he's the new World Champion
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 44
Robert Gesink celebrates his suprise victory at the GP Cycliste Québec
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 44
Maxim Iglinsky sits on the side of the road after a crash on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 44
Fabian Cancellara collapses exhausted after Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 44
The peloton squeeze through the crowds at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 44
The peloton pass the Great Wall of China during the Tour of Beijing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 44
Nairo Quintana tackles the Muro di Surmano at Il Lombardia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 44
Marianne Vos drops her rivals on the Via Salviati at the World Championships
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 44
Philippe GIlbert finally got his first win of the season on stage 12 of the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 44
The peloton ride into the setting sun on the Champs Élysées
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 44
There is barely room for the riders to get through on the Alpe d'Huez, as they pass through Dutch corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 44
Snow adorns a sign on the Passo del Tonale, ahead of the cancelled stage of the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44
Robbie Hunter passes some well dressed fans at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 44
Catching a glimpse of the peloton through the orchards, during the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 44
Tony Gallopin throws his arms up in celebration after winning Clásica San Sebastián
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 44
Chris Froome on the podium of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 44
Roman Kreuziger solos to victory at Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44
The peloton battle the conditions at Milano-Sanremo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44
Fabian Cancellara tries to get himself warm on the Milano-Sanremo podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44
The peloton battle the snow at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44
As night falls, Richie Porte time trials to victory at Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44
Tiffany Cromwell leads the way, en route to victory at Omloop Het Niewsblad
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44
Chris Froome leads Alberto Contador and Joaquim Rodríguez at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44
This fan and his dog were regular visitors at the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44
The peloton get the season underway on the first stage of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44
Daniel Moreno races to victory at Flèche Wallonne
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44
Bradley Wiggins waits for a new bike, after dispatching his other one, on the final stage of the Giro del Trentino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44
The peloton ride by one of the many sunflower fields during the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44
Echelons form on stage 13 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44
Chris Froome time trials to second at the Tour de France on stage 11
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44
Marcel Kittel beats Mark Cavendish by the smallest of margins in the Tour de France stage 12
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44
One of the more memorable moments of the Tour de France, when the Orica-GreenEDGE bus got stuck under the finishing gantry on Stage 1
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44
Vincenzo Nibali finishes his Giro d'Italia campaign in style, with a victory on Tre Cime di Lavaredo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44
Tejay van Garderen kisses his newborn daughter after winning the general classification at the Tour of California
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44
Mark Cavendish takes a moment to himself after winning stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44
The panda that became so famous after Liège-Bastogne-Liège jumps the fence
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44
Peter Sagan shows off his wheelie skills ahead of the Tour de San Luis
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
We continue our series of photographic retrospectives with some of the best pictures of the season from Italian photographer Roberto Bettini.
Bettini has been following cycling for more than three decades and has captured some of the most memorable moments. This season, the Italian has followed around the peloton from the Tour Down Under in January and the Tour of Beijing in October, and everything in between.
Click here for the full gallery of images.