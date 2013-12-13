Gallery: 2013 through the lens of Jered Gruber

Image 1 of 52 Mark Cavendish and Julien Vermote ascend through near white out conditions. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 2 of 52 The final switchback on the Muro di Sormano. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 3 of 52 Luca Paolini attacks on the Poggio. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 4 of 52 The break makes its way through the horrible weather that plagued the Tour of Britain this year…who am I kidding - most all of the races this year it seemed. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 5 of 52 The final day of the Tour of Beijing was a sight to behold. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 6 of 52 Ted King at Paris-Roubaix. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 7 of 52 The day's break at the Strade Bianche makes their way across a white road ridge midway through the day. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 8 of 52 Nibali in the Maglia Rosa and in control. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 9 of 52 A lone Sky rider descends. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 10 of 52 Fabian Cancellara crests the top of the Knokteberg en route to a dazzling victory at the E3 Harelbeke. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 11 of 52 Ovada. The name will live on in infamy. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 12 of 52 What happens when two cars get stuck on opposite sides of a road barely a car wide? The field of Tro-Bro Leon is forced to squeeze through, one by one. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 13 of 52 I don't know if I'll ever see anything quite like this again - the peloton on Mont Cenis during the Giro. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 14 of 52 Niki Terpstra suffers at the end of Dwars door Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 15 of 52 BMC's Stephen Cummings sheds his base layer during the Tour of Beijing. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 16 of 52 The snow never seemed to stop in 2013. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 17 of 52 Thomas Dekker in the snow on Tre Cime. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 18 of 52 Joaquim Rodriguez launches his Lombardia winning attack on the climb of Villa Vergano for the second straight season. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 19 of 52 An FDJ rider gets a push on the infamous ascent of the Muro di Sormano. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 20 of 52 It was a familiar sight during this year's Tour of Britain: Sky, Sky, and more Sky…with a gorgeous backdrop. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 21 of 52 The Lake District. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 22 of 52 Francis Mourey on his way to an impressive solo win in Brittany's finest - Tro-Bro Leon. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 23 of 52 The suffering was non-stop at Tro-Bro Leon. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 24 of 52 Garmin-Sharp's Alex Rasmussen and Dan Martin stop to enjoy the view atop the Passo Giau. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 25 of 52 The hard chasing field flies by a windmill midway through the Ronde van Vlaanderen. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 26 of 52 Marco Pinotti called it a career at the end of this season. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 27 of 52 The gruppetto climbs the Col du Galibier. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 28 of 52 Dean Downing gets a push on Honister Pass during the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 29 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali leaves the collected contenders of the Giro in his wake on the climb to Jafferau. Only Mauro Santambrogio could follow him that day, but the elation was short-lived for the Vini Fantini rider - the other shoe dropped not long afterward. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 30 of 52 The peloton at full tilt through the Veneto plain. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 31 of 52 The gruppetto emerges out of the fog en route to the Giro's mountaintop finish at Jafferau. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 32 of 52 John Degenkolb raises a beer to salute the amazing fans in the Dutch Corner. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 33 of 52 Dan Martin and Alex Rasmussen push through a snow storm on the Passo Giau during a training camp at the end of May. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 34 of 52 Sep Vanmarcke soaks up the fantastic energy of thousands of orange-clad fans as he rides through Dutch Corner. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 35 of 52 The peloton charges into the Umbrian town of Anghiari during the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 36 of 52 John Degenkolb collapses to the ground following a brilliant final kilometer effort, which netted him the victory in the fifth stage of the Giro d'Italia in Matera. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 37 of 52 BMC's Michael Schär drives hard on the cobbles of Roubaix. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 38 of 52 Peter Sagan celebrates a Cannondale 1-2 in Siena's Piazza del Campo behind Moreno Moser at the Strade Bianche. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 39 of 52 Dan Martin and the Panda. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 40 of 52 Two riders make their way through a mountain tunnel. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 41 of 52 Garmin-Sharp's Jack Bauer loves his wheelies. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 42 of 52 The field descends Pen-y-Pass during the Tour of Britain. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 43 of 52 The fans turned out in a huge way for the Tour of Britain's first ever uphill finish at Haytor. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 44 of 52 Iljo Keisse takes on the cobbles of the Arenberg Forest. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 45 of 52 An early attack goes during the Tour of Beijing. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 46 of 52 Fabian Cancellara leaves Peter Sagan gasping in his wake on the Paterberg. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 47 of 52 Bradley Wiggins waits his turn in the start house. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 48 of 52 Garmin-Sharp's Robbie Hunter makes his way to the bus in Ovada as one of the worst hit riders during the never to be forgotten Milano-Sanremo snowstorm. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 49 of 52 Peter Sagan, Zdenek Stybar, and Philippe Gilbert shoulder to shoulder on the Taaienberg. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 50 of 52 Vincenzo Nibali climbs through the driving snow on Tre Cime en route to the stage win and his first ever overall Giro d'Italia victory. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 51 of 52 Filippo Pozzato gives his good friend, Luca Paolini, a prosecco shower during the Giro time trial above Lago di Garda. (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 52 of 52 After some years in the wilderness, Heinrich Haussler was back on top of his game this spring with the new Swiss team, IAM. (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

After retrospective galleries of international cyclo-cross and mountain bike racing plus the North American road peloton, Cyclingnews turns its attention to Europe (plus a season-ending sojourn to Beijing, China) via the stunning work of husband-and-wife team Jered and Ashley Gruber.

This massive retrospective gallery is dominated by both Classics and national Tours on the roads of Italy, Belgium, France and Great Britain and feature the stars of the European peloton such as Vincenzo Nibali, Fabian Cancellara, Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish and Joaquim Rodriguez to name a few.

Mother Nature frequently provided weather conditions to challenge the fortitude of even the toughest of the European peloton's hard men and the Grubers, too, endured wintry weather to document unforgettable days of racing at Milano-Sanremo as well as the Giro d'Italia.

