Gallery 2013: Through the lens of Stefano Sirotti

Image 1 of 42 An iconic image from the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 42 The year always starts with a visit to the Fausto Coppi tomb on January 2 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali attacks in the snow at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 42 Ivan Santoromita celebrates as he wins the Italian national road race title (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 42 Marcel Kittel (Argo-Shimano) wins stage one of the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 42 A view across Mont Ventoux during the Tour de France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 42 Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrats after holding off the peloton with a late attack at the Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 42 Chris Horner attacks on the Angliru at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 42 The emotions of the podium after the women's TTT race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali goes on the attack despite crashing in the finale of the world championships (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 42 Domenico Pozzovivo crashed after the finish of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 42 The snow made for some spectacular but cold racing in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 42 The moment Bradley Wiggins lost any chance of winning the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 42 The Lotto Belisol lead out train in action at the Tour Down Under Classic (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 42 The peloton in the early season Etoile des Besseges race in the south of France (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 42 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) thinks he has won the Roma Maxima race but was actually sprinting for second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 42 Chris Froome (Team Sky) wins the key mountain stage at Tirreno-Adriatico but lost the overall race to Nibali (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 42 Moreno Moser leads the Cannondale team at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali race in March (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 42 The legendary Forest of Arenberg during this year's Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 42 Taylor Phinney made pizza in Naples before the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 42 Enrico Battaglin wins in the rain at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 42 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the Coppa Sabatini with a perfectly-timed sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 42 Jan Bakelants in his last trip with the maillot jaune (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 42 Roman Kreuziger (Saxo-Tinkoff) on his way to the Amstel Gold Race win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 42 He's behind you: Dan Martin checks to see if the group are in pursuit (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 42 Gilbert looked strong on the Mur de Huy but began to fade as Moreno came blasting past the world champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 42 Gerald Ciolek (MTN - Qhubeka) sprints to victory in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 42 The peloton take on the harsh Milan-San Remo conditions (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 42 Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) won stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 42 Chris Froome and Richie Porte in pursuit of Alessandro De Marchi. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 42 Thomas Dekker (Garmin-Sharp) wasn't the only one reduced to walking up the Sant'Elpidio a Mare (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 42 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack) couldn't stand up after crossing the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 42 The 2013 Tour of Flanders podium (l-r): Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara, Jurgen Roelandts (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali signs autographs at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 42 Uran narrowly loses to Barguil (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 42 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) won for the first time this season at the conclusion of stage 12 in the Vuelta (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 42 The peloton were breathing down his neck for miles, but Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was only caught 100 metres from the finish line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 42 Gerrans and Sagan throw their bikes to the line in Calvi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 42 Chris Froome (Sky) defends his yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 42 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins the third road world chamionship of her career. Since her first road Worlds in 2006 she's never finished lower than second place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain) earned the silver medal but surely wonders what might have been after losing a close sprint to Rui Costa for the world championship (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 42 Team Sky were one of the contenders for the Worlds (Image credit: Sirotti)

Continuing our series of retrospective galleries by our photographers, Stefano Sirotti shares some of his best images and special moments from the 2013 season.

Sirotti has taken over the role his father held for three decades, covering professional road racing from the back of a motorbike and the roadside from the Tour Down Under in January until Il Lombardia in October.

Sirotti covers the major international races but also the smaller Italian races that are not often seen or followed in detail even by Cyclingnews.

During the 2013 season he photographed Vincenzo Nibali's victories at Tirreno-Adriatico and in the snow at the Giro d'Italia, he captured the moment Bradley Wiggins' Giro d'Italia ended in the rain and the emotions as Taylor Phinney held of the peloton to win a stage at the Tour de Pologne.

Sirotti followed every moment of the Tour de France and the Vuelta. He then returned home to Italy for the world championships in Tuscany.

