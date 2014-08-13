Gallagher says goodbye to cross country racing

Image 1 of 3 Kenta Gallagher came very close to making the Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Kenta Gallagher (Superior Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team) and Christian Pfäffle sprint in the final (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kenta Gallagher has decided to quit cross country racing following his 10th place finish at the Commonwealth Games mountain bike race in Glasgow in July. Instead, the 22-year-old elite pro will again focus on his roots in the downhill discipline of mountain bike racing.

In process of making the move, Gallagher is leaving his Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team. Bart Brentjens, the manager of the team, and Gallagher mutually agreed to terminate their working relationship.

"Now I'm on a come down from everything that's happened," said Gallagher. "I'm leaving the cross country scene for new challenges. I've had a great time but I feel it's time for a change. I'd just like to thank each and everyone of you that's helped me get here, there are too many of you to list, but you know who you are."

Brentjens said, "As we believe in Kenta's qualities, we regret but respect his choice to stop with cross country mountain biking. We also understand that he wants to focus again on his downhill roots.Kenta has been riding almost two years with our team, it was great to work with him."

"To win the UCI Eliminator World Cup in Nove Mesto in 2013 was definitely one of the highlights. His character and attitude brought me a lot of pleasure working with him in the team. Team Betch.nl Superior Brentjens wish him lots of luck and sportive success with his new challenge."