Galimzyanov content with second in final Qatar stage

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) continued his solid start to the season with second place in the final stage of the Tour of Qatar. It was the Russian’s second top ten finish in the race.

"I'm very happy about this podium,” Galimzyanov said at the finish.

“Personally it's a good result, which came thanks to the fantastic help of the whole team. It wasn't easy because today the stage was very hard, with a strong headwind in its final part. All my teammates worked together in order to allow me to fight for win without spending too many energies during the whole course. After some not so good stages, today we can proudly say we worked as a team, and today's result proved we worked well.

“In the final straight I was ahead of the group: I decided to stay behind Renshaw's wheel. My sprint was good and I passed him, but I was quite surprised by Demare, which had much space to do a good rush. Unfortunately I wasn't able to reach him and he deserved to win. Anyways, I'm happy with my first podium of the season: now, in Oman, my goal is to take the first win".

Galimzyanov’s major aim for the season will be the road race at the Olympic Games. Katusha has put a huge emphasis on Olympic medals this year and Galimzyanov is central to those plans. The Russian is yet to win a race this year.

