Galimzyanov and Brutt re-sign for Katusha

Katusha Team have announced that sprinter Denis Galimzyanov has been re-signed for a further two years.





Meantime, 2011 Russian Road Champion Pavel Brutt has extended his contract with the team until the end of 2012.

Quick Step signs Trentin through 2013

The Quick Step team announced that it has signed Italian Under 23 road champion Matteo Trentin through 2013. The 21 year-old winner of the G.P. Liberazione and Trofeo De Gasperi will join the team on August 1.

"Matteo made a good impression on us, not only for his technical skills but also for his personality," said Team Manager Patrick Lefevere in a press release. "Trentin will join the team starting August 1st, 2011, and he'll race with us until the end of 2013. Matteo's arrival is the start of a wider project the team is working on for the immediate future, dedicated to young riders and their development."

Garmin-Cervélo has signed the Raymond Kreder, who will join his brother Michel on the pro team, with a two-year contract. The Dutch rider is currently with the Chipotle Development team.

Liquigas-Cannondale will bring on Moreno Moser through 2013. Moser, the nephew of former pro Francesco Moser, won two stages of the GiroBio, the U27 version of the Giro d'Italia. The team will also bring in Stefano Agostini, also a dual GiroBio stage winner and third overall in the race, as a trainee.

Teams announce trainees for August

Several teams have already announced the trainees they will bring in at the start of August. UCI rules allow teams to bring in young riders for a trial period during this period. If they perform, riders can earn a two-year contract.

Vacansoleil-DCM has signed as trainees Bert-Jan Lindeman (Cyclingteam Jo Piels) and Barry Markus (Rabobank Continental). Sander Oostlander (Cyclingteam De Rijke) will join Skil-Shimano on August 1 as a trainee, and Ramón Domene (Comunitat Valenciana) will ride with Androni Giocatoli.

Cofidis will bring in two trainees: Romain Delalot (CC Nogent-sur-oise) and Rudy Molard (CC Etupes Le Doubs)

Francaise des Jeux has signed 19-year-old Arnaud Demare (CC Nogent-sur-Oise) as a trainee, and Team Sky will bring in the U23 Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Salvatore Puccio.