Galimzyanov prevails in Paris-Bruxelles
Hutarovich, Ravard fill out podium
Russian sprint stand-out Denis Galimzyanov confirmed his form ahead of the World Championships with a hard-fought victory in Paris-Bruxelles. The Katusha rider out-paced Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the bunch sprint.
"Today everything was perfect on quite a hard course," said Galimzyanov. "We had to race for 220km, most of them with strong headwind. Fortunately, the team worked really well - my teammates were always at the front of the race."
It was the third win of the season for the 24-year-old, and made up for a string of podium finishes this year including a third place in the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen earlier in the week.
The early breakaway of the day included Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Daniele Ratto (Geox-TMC), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun), Matthieu Sprick (Skil-Shimano) and Jurgen van Goolen (Verandas Willems-Accent). They survived until approximately 40km to go.
A serious move threatened to ruin aspirations of a bunch sprinters when, on the day's seventh climb, the Bruine Put, a 21-strong group including Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) Romain Feillu and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jens Keukeliere (Cofidis), got away.
Katusha attentively reeled in the move, and despite numerous late attacks, including one by Yohann Offredo (FDJ) on the final climb of the Keperenberg, brought the race back together with 4km to go.
BMC led for two kilometers for Norwegian champion Alexander Kristoff, but an attack with 1km to go by Vacansoleil stirred up the bunch. With 500m to go Haedo jumped, but only served to provide a perfect lead-out for Galimzyanov, as he launched his unbeatable sprint to the line.
Hutarovich could not match the Russian's speed and had to settle for second, while Ravard edged out Stefan Van Dijk to take the third and final podium spot.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:51:35
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|9
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|11
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|15
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|20
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|21
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|22
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|23
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|27
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|28
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|30
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|32
|Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|41
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|42
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|43
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|48
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|49
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|52
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|53
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|54
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|57
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:14
|58
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|59
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|61
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|77
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|79
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:29
|80
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|81
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|83
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|85
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|88
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|90
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|91
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:31
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:33
|94
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|95
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:41
|96
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
|97
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|100
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|101
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|102
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|104
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|105
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|106
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|108
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|109
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|110
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:49
|113
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|115
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:07
|117
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|118
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:01:18
|119
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|120
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:30
|122
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:00
|123
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:04:10
|124
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|126
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|127
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:00
|128
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:10
|129
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:15
|130
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:00
|131
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:08:20
|132
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:11:00
|133
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:13:00
|134
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|135
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|136
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|137
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
|138
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|139
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|140
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
|141
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
|142
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|143
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|144
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|146
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|148
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|149
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|150
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|151
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|152
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|153
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|155
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|156
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|157
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|158
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|159
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|160
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|161
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|162
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|163
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|164
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|166
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|167
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|168
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|169
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|170
|Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|171
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|172
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|173
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|174
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|175
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|176
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
