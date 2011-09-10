Trending

Galimzyanov prevails in Paris-Bruxelles

Hutarovich, Ravard fill out podium

Image 1 of 19

The day's breakaway.

The day's breakaway.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 19

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) before the start

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) before the start
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 19

Sfefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems)

Sfefan Van Dijk (Veranda's Willems)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 19

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack)

Robbie McEwen (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 19

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)

Arnaud Demare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 19

David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC)

David Gutierrez (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 19

The top three celebrate on the podium with a toast

The top three celebrate on the podium with a toast
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 19

Champagne jets on the podium at Paris-Bruxelles

Champagne jets on the podium at Paris-Bruxelles
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 19

Galimzyanov soaks Ravard on the podium

Galimzyanov soaks Ravard on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 19

A bit trophy for Galimzyanov

A bit trophy for Galimzyanov
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 19

Denis Galimzyanov enjoys his podium time in Brussels

Denis Galimzyanov enjoys his podium time in Brussels
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 19

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) winner of Paris-Bruxelles

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) winner of Paris-Bruxelles
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 19

Yahueni Hutarovich took second.

Yahueni Hutarovich took second.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 19

Galimzyanov celebrates his win.

Galimzyanov celebrates his win.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 19

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) wins Paris-Bruxelles

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) wins Paris-Bruxelles
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 19

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) beat Hutarovich in a close sprint.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) beat Hutarovich in a close sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 19

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) gets ahead of Hutarovich at the line

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) gets ahead of Hutarovich at the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 19

Hutarovich hit out early but couldn't hold it.

Hutarovich hit out early but couldn't hold it.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 19

Yahueni Hutarovich (FDJ) in the bunch

Yahueni Hutarovich (FDJ) in the bunch
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Russian sprint stand-out Denis Galimzyanov confirmed his form ahead of the World Championships with a hard-fought victory in Paris-Bruxelles. The Katusha rider out-paced Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) in the bunch sprint.

"Today everything was perfect on quite a hard course," said Galimzyanov. "We had to race for 220km, most of them with strong headwind. Fortunately, the team worked really well - my teammates were always at the front of the race."

It was the third win of the season for the 24-year-old, and made up for a string of podium finishes this year including a third place in the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen earlier in the week.

The early breakaway of the day included Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli), Daniele Ratto (Geox-TMC), Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun), Matthieu Sprick (Skil-Shimano) and Jurgen van Goolen (Verandas Willems-Accent). They survived until approximately 40km to go.

A serious move threatened to ruin aspirations of a bunch sprinters when, on the day's seventh climb, the Bruine Put, a 21-strong group including Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) Romain Feillu and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Jens Keukeliere (Cofidis), got away.

Katusha attentively reeled in the move, and despite numerous late attacks, including one by Yohann Offredo (FDJ) on the final climb of the Keperenberg, brought the race back together with 4km to go.

BMC led for two kilometers for Norwegian champion Alexander Kristoff, but an attack with 1km to go by Vacansoleil stirred up the bunch. With 500m to go Haedo jumped, but only served to provide a perfect lead-out for Galimzyanov, as he launched his unbeatable sprint to the line.

Hutarovich could not match the Russian's speed and had to settle for second, while Ravard edged out Stefan Van Dijk to take the third and final podium spot.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team4:51:35
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
5Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
9Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
11Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
12Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
15Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
20Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
22Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
23Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
25Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
27David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
30Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
32Romain Delalot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
34Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
38David Tanner (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
40Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
41Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
42Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
43Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:09
48Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
49Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
52Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
53Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
54Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
57Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:14
58Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
59Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
61Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Skil - Shimano
63Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
64Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
67Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
71Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
73Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Team Europcar
74Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
75Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
76Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
77Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
78Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
79Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:29
80Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
81André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
82Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
83Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
85Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
86Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
87Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
88Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
90Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
91Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
92Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:31
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:33
94Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
95Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:41
96Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ
97Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
98Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
99Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
100Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
101Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
102Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
103Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
104Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
105Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
106Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
108Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
109Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
110Mathieu Teychenne (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:49
113Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
115Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:07
117Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
118Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:01:18
119Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
120Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:30
122Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:04:00
123Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:04:10
124Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
125Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
126Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
127Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:00
128Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:10
129Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:07:15
130Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:00
131Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:08:20
132Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:11:00
133Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:13:00
134Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
135Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
136Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
137Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team RadioShack
138Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
139Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
140Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Team RadioShack
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team RadioShack
142David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
143Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
144Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
145Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
146Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Jeroem Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
148Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
149Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
150Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
151Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
152John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
153Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
155Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
156Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
157Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
158Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
159Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
160Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
161Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
162Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
163Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
164Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
165Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
166Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
167Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
168Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
169Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
170Ramon Domene Reyes (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
171Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
172Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
173Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
174Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
175Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
176Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli

 

Latest on Cyclingnews