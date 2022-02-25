Full details of Wollongong Road Worlds course set for release at end of March

The battle for the gold medal and rainbow jersey played out in Flanders in 2021 and soon riders will get to see the finer details of the course where the 2022 races will play out.

The full details of the Wollongong Road World Championships 2022 are set to be announced on March 31, with information like race distances and the number of times riders will take on the already announced key circuits set to be finalised now that the UCI technical delegation has had the opportunity to view the courses and facilities.

Usually the full details of the World Championship courses would have long been known by this point, but announcing a year ahead wasn’t an option given Australia’s borders were shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the UCI was unable to conduct site visits. Now, however, with the international border re-opening the sport governing body has this week been able to make its first visit in two years, with members of the delegation spending a number of days viewing the courses and facilities and confirming details with the organising committee for Wollongong Worlds, which will take place from September 18 to 25.

"There has been a lot of productive conversation this week around the finer details that will make the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong not only a fantastic race for the athletes, but a spectacular event for the attendees and fans following from afar," Wollongong 2022 CEO Stu Taggart said in a statement.

"Being able to discuss our plans with the UCI and walk through the exact locations where the racing will unfold provided us with the opportunity to make collaborative decisions and brainstorm about more opportunities to showcase the sport and Wollongong to the world.”

A course outline was released in December of 2021, with the roads and key features disclosed but not the distances, elevations or number of laps of the race loops. What was revealed was a city circuit for the time trial that takes riders sweeping past the beach and a variation including the Mount Pleasant climb for the road races, plus a loop that heads inland and takes in Mount Keira. The elite road races will also traverse some spectacular coast line, including the Sea Cliff bridge, as they work their way from the small town of Helensburgh and into the Mount Keira and City circuits.

Following the opportunity to view these courses the delegation is set to review all aspects of the races with the full UCI team in Switzerland before confirming details on March 31.

"For the cyclists there will be a mixture of fast straights, sharp climbs and technical sections,” UCI Deputy Sports Director and Road World Championships Manager Morgane Gaultier.

"A lot of work has already been done to prepare the next UCI Road World Championships and I sincerely thank everybody involved."