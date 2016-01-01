Etixx-QuickStep show off new signings in 2016 race kit - Gallery

Martin will don the blue and black of Etixx-QuickStep in 2016, his ninth season in the professional ranks and his first away from the Slipstream Sports set-up.
Winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013 and the Tour of Lombardy in 2014, Martin ought to form a potent double act with Julian Alaphillippe at the Ardennes Classics this year, and he will also buttress Etixx-QuickStep’s stage racing line-up.
Etixx-QuickStep’s other high-profile acquisition Marcel Kittel has already been pictured wearing his new colours. After mutually agreeing with Giant-Alpecin to rescind his contract a year early, Kittel modelled Etixx-QuickStep’s redesigned 2016 kit for publicity shots in early December.
Kittel is set to make his first competitive outing for Etixx-QuickStep at the Dubai Tour in early February, while Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Giro d’Italia are expected to feature on his programme ahead of the Tour de France.
New arrival from Trek Factory Racing Bob Jungels will begin life at Etixx-QuickStep in the red, white and blue of Luxembourg champion. Exciting young talent Fernando Gaviria already raced for the team as a stagiaire last season, and 2016 will see him mix his duties at Etixx-QuickStep with his ambition to win the omnium at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
