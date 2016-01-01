Etixx-QuickStep show off new signings in 2016 race kit - Gallery

Image 1 of 41 Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 2 of 41 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 3 of 41 Lukasz wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 4 of 41 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 5 of 41 Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 6 of 41 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 7 of 41 Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 8 of 41 Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 9 of 41 Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 10 of 41 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 11 of 41 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 12 of 41 Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 13 of 41 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 14 of 41 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 15 of 41 Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 16 of 41 Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 17 of 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 18 of 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 19 of 41 Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 20 of 41 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 21 of 41 Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 22 of 41 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 23 of 41 Bob Jungles (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 24 of 41 (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 25 of 41 (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 26 of 41 Etixx - Quick-Step in their 2016 race kit (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 27 of 41 Etixx - Quick-Step in their new colours (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 28 of 41 Etixx - Quick-Step training in Spain (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 29 of 41 Etixx - Quick-Step training in their 2016 team kit (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 30 of 41 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 31 of 41 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 32 of 41 Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 33 of 41 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 34 of 41 Laurens de Plus (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 35 of 41 David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 36 of 41 Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 37 of 41 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele) Image 38 of 41 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 39 of 41 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 40 of 41 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 41 of 41 The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)

Dan Martin’s transfer to Etixx-QuickStep was formally confirmed back in September but the Irishman had to wait all the way until January 1 before he could be pictured wearing his new colours.

Martin will don the blue and black of Etixx-QuickStep in 2016, his ninth season in the professional ranks and his first away from the Slipstream Sports set-up.

Winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013 and the Tour of Lombardy in 2014, Martin ought to form a potent double act with Julian Alaphillippe at the Ardennes Classics this year, and he will also buttress Etixx-QuickStep’s stage racing line-up.

Etixx-QuickStep’s other high-profile acquisition Marcel Kittel has already been pictured wearing his new colours. After mutually agreeing with Giant-Alpecin to rescind his contract a year early, Kittel modelled Etixx-QuickStep’s redesigned 2016 kit for publicity shots in early December.

Kittel is set to make his first competitive outing for Etixx-QuickStep at the Dubai Tour in early February, while Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Giro d’Italia are expected to feature on his programme ahead of the Tour de France.

New arrival from Trek Factory Racing Bob Jungels will begin life at Etixx-QuickStep in the red, white and blue of Luxembourg champion. Exciting young talent Fernando Gaviria already raced for the team as a stagiaire last season, and 2016 will see him mix his duties at Etixx-QuickStep with his ambition to win the omnium at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.