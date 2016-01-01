Trending

Etixx-QuickStep show off new signings in 2016 race kit - Gallery

Dan Martin, Bob Jungels and Marcel Kittel in their new colours

Dan Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
Lukasz wisniowski (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Fabio Sabatini (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Gianni Meersman (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Davide Martinelli (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Nikolas Maes (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Yves Lampaert (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Julien Vermote (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Martin Velits (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Petr Vakoč (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Bob Jungles (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Etixx - Quick-Step in their 2016 race kit

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Etixx - Quick-Step in their new colours

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Etixx - Quick-Step training in Spain

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Etixx - Quick-Step training in their 2016 team kit

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Maxime Bouet (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Laurens de Plus (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
David de la Cruz Melgarejo (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Rodrigo Contreras (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Etixx - Quick-Step/Tim De Waele)
The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)
The 2016 Etixx - Quick-step team kit modelled by Marcel Kittel

(Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step)

Dan Martin’s transfer to Etixx-QuickStep was formally confirmed back in September but the Irishman had to wait all the way until January 1 before he could be pictured wearing his new colours.

Martin will don the blue and black of Etixx-QuickStep in 2016, his ninth season in the professional ranks and his first away from the Slipstream Sports set-up.

Winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2013 and the Tour of Lombardy in 2014, Martin ought to form a potent double act with Julian Alaphillippe at the Ardennes Classics this year, and he will also buttress Etixx-QuickStep’s stage racing line-up.

Etixx-QuickStep’s other high-profile acquisition Marcel Kittel has already been pictured wearing his new colours. After mutually agreeing with Giant-Alpecin to rescind his contract a year early, Kittel modelled Etixx-QuickStep’s redesigned 2016 kit for publicity shots in early December.

Kittel is set to make his first competitive outing for Etixx-QuickStep at the Dubai Tour in early February, while Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo and the Giro d’Italia are expected to feature on his programme ahead of the Tour de France.

New arrival from Trek Factory Racing Bob Jungels will begin life at Etixx-QuickStep in the red, white and blue of Luxembourg champion. Exciting young talent Fernando Gaviria already raced for the team as a stagiaire last season, and 2016 will see him mix his duties at Etixx-QuickStep with his ambition to win the omnium at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.