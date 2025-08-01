French rider Aude Biannic reveals she raced Paris-Roubaix whilst pregnant

Movistar domestique in action at Tour de France Femmes in return season after having her first child

POITIERS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Aude Biannic of France and Team Movistar competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 4 a 130.7km stage from Saumur to Poitiers / #UCIWWT / on July 29, 2025 in Poitiers, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
French rider Aude Biannic (Movistar) has revealed that she raced the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Tour of Flanders whilst pregnant, before finding out she was going to become a mother.

Speaking to L'Équipe at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, where she's been racing at home in Brittany with her son in attendance, Biannic recalled how she raced two major Classics in the first month of her pregnancy last year.

