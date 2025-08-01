French rider Aude Biannic reveals she raced Paris-Roubaix whilst pregnant

French rider Aude Biannic (Movistar) has revealed that she raced the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes and Tour of Flanders whilst pregnant, before finding out she was going to become a mother.

Speaking to L'Équipe at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, where she's been racing at home in Brittany with her son in attendance, Biannic recalled how she raced two major Classics in the first month of her pregnancy last year.

Most female road cyclists will stop riding as soon as they find out they are pregnant, though most continue training through pregnancy. But Biannic started Flanders and Roubaix last spring before finding out she was expecting her son.

"I didn't know it yet, but I was already in the first month of pregnancy," she told L'Équipe. "I felt something was happening, but I had decided to take the test after Paris-Roubaix. It's a race that I really like. I couldn't have raced it knowing that I was pregnant."

Biannic gave birth to her son Noah in November and returned to racing with Movistar in May, building towards the Tour de France Femmes.

Starting the Tour was especially important for Biannic, as it started in her home region of Brittany, with stage 2 finishing in Quimper, where she lives.

Biannic with her son at the start of stage 1 of the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following in the footsteps of riders like Lizzie Deignan and Ellen van Dijk, Biannic trained throughout her pregnancy, which allowed her to come back to racing so soon in 2025.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"During my pregnancy, I was lucky enough not to get sick, not to suffer too much," she told L'Équipe. "I don't know if it was the high-level cycling that meant I had much less nausea and complications than a normal person. I continued to train for months, but without intensity, just to have fun and clear my mind.

"I took out my gravel bike and rode the greenways near my home in Quimper. It felt so good to put down some watts! I put off stopping my riding as long as possible... The night before I gave birth, I was even wondering if I should go for a little ride."

She resumed training a month after her son was born, and now joins the growing list of riders who have successfully returned to professional cycling after becoming a mother, which is continuing to inspire others to do the same.

"Many girls ask me for help, and are impressed. It's important for me to show that it's possible in France too, that you can give birth to a child and return a few months later to the highest level, as other girls have done," she said.

At the Tour, Biannic – a long-term domestique of Annemiek van Vleuten – is supporting the likes of Liane Lippert and Mareille Meijering as Movistar hunt stage success after the early abandon of Marlen Reusser.

"Now, I really want to perform, to help my team in the biggest race of the year."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our Tour de France Femmes coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from one of the biggest women's stage races of the season. Find out more