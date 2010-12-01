French police carry out doping operation in Normandy

The AFLD reported that French police discovered "incongruous" products in teams' rubbish at the 2009 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP)

L’Equipe has revealed that French police have taken several people into custody, including professional and amateur riders, as part of a doping investigation carried out in the Normandy town of Caen.

Officers from the Office Central de Lutte contre les Atteintes à l’Environnement et à la Santé Publique (OCLAESP) apparently carried out the operation on Tuesday morning, dismantling a trafficking ring of suppliers and users.

There are few details on the outcome of the operation but French newspaper L’Equipe's report suggests that other sports could also be involved. The people held in custody are being questioned.

The OCLAESP investigate environmental and public health crime and is investigating the discovery of syringes and illegal transfusion equipment in a trash container at the 2009 Tour de France.

They recently met with US Food and Drug Administration agent Jeff Novitzky in Lyon as part of his investigation into doping.

