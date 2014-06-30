Fränk Schleck wins fifth Luxembourg road race title

Fränk Schleck (Trek) celebrates his 2014 Luxembourg national road race victory (Image credit: Serge Waldbillig/ Luxemburger Wort Photographe)

Fränk Schleck claimed his first win since 2011 with solo victory on the 160km, 10-lap circuit that comprised the Luxembourg national road race ahead of Ag2r La Mondiale's Ben Gastauer who was the only non-Trek Factory Racing rider in the top five.

Defending champion Bob Jungels was fourth, over a minute behind Fränk Schleck, while third place went to the other Schleck in the race, Andy with Laurent Didier in fifth.

"The four of us were really strong today; it was a full gas race until the end," Fränk Schleck said. "Only Ben Gastauser was capable of staying with us. Andy was really strong today; he's ready for the Tour [de France]. For me, after all what happened last year, and to be able to return to the WorldTour, this is just great! For my family, I never stopped training, they have always been my motivation. It is fantastic to be champion again - it's a real honour.

"Also for Trek Factory Racing it is good that the jersey stays in the team. Laurent, Bob and Andy all worked super hard today, and we deserved to take it home."

With four riders in the race, Trek set about making it a difficult race from the moment the gun was fired with Andy Schleck launching an attack which was reeled in the peloton after two laps.

Andy Schleck attacked later in the race and his move saw drew out Fränk Schleck with Gastauer from the peloton and the three leaders on the road where joined by Didier and Jungels in what was to be the winning break.

With the pace being set at a high tempo by Didier and Jungels, the past two champion of Luxembourg fell back to leave the Schleck brother and Gastauer to fight for the victory. On the final lap, Fränk Schleck made his move to won his fifth national title while Gastauer outkicked Andy for second place to spoil a Trek one-two on the day.

"That was a hard one! I liked it! I am always motivated for this race," Andy Schleck said after the race. "I had 310 average watts, and that's more than a Classic. I was very active, I felt really good. We knew that we had to make the race, and actually everything went as planned. We wanted to decimate the field and then try have one of the four of us win.

"When we had all four out front with only Ben Gastauser, we kind of had to win. It would not have looked good if we didn't! I am so happy for Fränk. And now it's on to the Tour."