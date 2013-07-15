Fränk Schleck able to race again but has no team

Image 1 of 4 An unhappy Frank Schleck during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 4 Andy and Frank Schleck celebrate after the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 4 Leopard Trek's Luca Guercilena talks to the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk Schleck's doping-related suspension has ended and he is ready to race again. However, he is facing the problem of not having a team. Luca Guercilena has said that he hopes to have both Fränk and younger brother Andy with Team Trek next year.

Schleck tested positive for Xipamid during last year's Tour de France and was given a one-year ban, which expired this weekend. He had expected to return to Team RadioShack-Leopard, but team owner Fabio Becca said that his contract would not be renewed.

Becca has also announced that he will sell his WorldTour licence for the team to Guercilena, who will take over the team next year, opening up the possibility that Fränk may again join his brother, whose contract with the team runs through the next season.

“I would very much like to have them both on my team. We are working on looking at whether it will work out for the coming year,” Guercilena told tageblatt.lu.

There have been rumours that Fränk Schleck may find another for which he could ride the remainder of this season and perhaps in the future, with Team Astana being mentioned.

Guercilena said he could understand Schleck's desire to return as soon as possible, saying. “He is an athlete and wants to ride races. But I still have hopes that we can plan with the Schlecks for 2014.”