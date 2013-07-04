RadioShack Leopard does not re-sign Fränk Schleck

Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)

With Fränk Schleck's doping ban set to end on July 14, the 33-year-old Luxembourger's team RadioShack Leopard announced today that his comeback to racing will not be with them.

"With the end of Fränk Schleck's suspension approaching, Leopard and its partners have assessed the situation in view of a possible renewal of the collaboration with Fränk Schleck," said the RadioShack Leopard team. "Having finalized this assessment in a broad and objective way, Leopard has decided to not renew the collaboration between Fränk Schleck and the RadioShack Leopard Trek cycling team.

"Leopard wishes Fränk Schleck a successful continuation of his career."

Schleck tested positive for the banned diuretic and masking agent Xipamide during last year’s Tour de France in an anti-doping control after stage 13, and received a 12-month ban. He recently told Cyclingnews that he's fit and training hard and expected to return to racing in the near future.

Fränk Schleck's brother Andy is currently contesting the Tour de France and is placed 34th overall at 34 seconds with the first mountain finish set to take place this Saturday at Ax 3 Domaines.