Report: Fränk Schleck to Astana for remainder of season

Image 1 of 3 There is uncertainty over what Frank Schleck has to offer in 2012 (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Andy and Frank Schleck celebrate after the 2011 Tour de France (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 A happy Frank Schleck (Team Radioshack Nissan) (Image credit: Sonja Csury)

Fränk Schleck might be signing with Astana for the remainder of the 2013 season with an option for 2014, L’Equipe has reported. Several teams expressed interest in Schleck, according to the French sports paper. It also said that Astana is interested in signing Andy Schleck for the 2014 season.

The oldest of the two Schleck brothers was fired from his RadioShack-Leopard team last week but is eligible to ride again as of this Sunday after his suspension. Schleck was suspended for a year after a positive doping test for Xipamide in last year’s Tour de France.

L'Equipe reported that Astana wants to incorporate the 33-year-old Luxembourger for the remainder of 2013 to support Vincenzo Nibali in the Vuelta a España. The roster of the Kazakh team currently consists of 29 riders so there would be room for one rider more.

One problem with signing Fränk Schleck is the Movement for Credible Cycling, of which Astana is a member. The rules state that: “teams say they do not engage MPCC riders involved in business doping, and were punished more than 6 months by the international body (excluding penalties for no-show and / or information not AMA), within 2 years after the suspension.”