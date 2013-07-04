Fränk Schleck surprised by RadioShack dumping
Andy vows to "fight on"
Luxembourger Fränk Schleck has responded to RadioShack Leopard's decision not to renew his contract upon his return from an anti-doping violation.
Schleck, speaking to RTL Luxembourg on Thursday evening said:
"I'm surprised by the decision. I have always done my work and have not been looking around in the meantime for other teams."
On Wednesday, Schleck had told Cyclingnews that he was ready to return to the team with his ban set to conclude on July 14.
On July 14, 2012, the UCI advised Schleck of an Adverse Analytical Finding in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test at the Tour de France.
The WADA accredited laboratory in Châtenay-Malabry detected the presence of the diuretic Xipamide in Schleck's urine sample. He was later handed a one-year ban by the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency.
It's understood that the contract of Fränk's brother Andy is currently up for re-negotiation. Riding the Tour de France, the younger Schleck put on a brave face in reaction to the news on Thursday evening.
"I'm here to ride the Tour but we Schlecks are fighters and we will fight on."
