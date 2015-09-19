Fractured fibia ends Eduardo Sepulveda's season

Eduardo Sepulveda on the final climb. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Following the news that Anthony Delaplace suffered a season ending fractured pelvis at the Coppa Agostoni Wednesday, Bretagne-Séché Environnement have announced a separate crash involving Eduardo Sepulveda has ended the Argentinian's season after x-rays in Milan revealed a fractured right fibia.

It was the presence of a large hematoma rather than excessive pain that alarmed Sepulveda and saw him seek treatment according to the French Pro-Continental team. Sepulveda was due to race the UCI Road World Championships in Richmond with his national team but will be immobolised for four to five weeks to allow his injury to heal.

"I have had my share of bad luck in recent months. I was very motivated to wear the jersey of my country in Richmond next week ... But I especially want to remember the positives of 2015. This year will remain as the first in which I won the first wo victories of my career in the pros," Sepulveda said.

"Now I want to put all my energy to come back stronger in 2016. We will be even better in the colours of Fortuneo Vital Concept. I also want to thank the team for this summer."

Sepulveda had a mixed 2015 season that started with fourth overall at the Tour de San Luis and his first win as a professional, the 1.1 Classic Sud Ardèche - Souvenir Francis Delpech. The 24-year-old continued to show his general classification talents with second at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey and fifth at the Route du Sud - la Depeche du Midi before making his Tour de France debut. Sepulveda was quietly ensconcing himself within the top-20 until disaster struck on stage 14 to Mende when he panicked after breaking his chain and jumped into the Ag2r-La Mondiale team car. He was disqualified from the race while sitting in 19th place overall.

Sepulveda then took victory at the Tour du Doubs - Conseil Général to redeem himself, explaining his solo victory was "the best way for me to thank them [his team] for their support," which would prove to the last race he finished this season.