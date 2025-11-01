Former world champion Rui Costa announces retirement from racing

By published

Portuguese racer draws curtain on a 17-year pro career which also saw him win three Tours de Suisse and three Tour de France stages

PONTEDERA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rui Costa of Portugal and Team EF Education - EasyPost prior to the 97th Giro della Toscana - Memorial Alfredo Martini 2025 a 189.4km one day race from Pontedera to Pontedera / #UCIWT / on September 10, 2025 in Pontedera, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Veteran Portuguese racer Rui Costa has announced his retirement from racing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former world champion Rui Costa has announced his retirement from the peloton, drawing a 17-year road racing career to a close.

The Portuguese rider was out of contract at EF Education-EasyPost following a two-year stint at the US team. He turned 38 years old last month and decided to call it a career rather than possibly drop down the levels to continue racing.

"I thank all the teams that were part of this journey and the Portuguese National Team – it was an immense pride to carry our flag to the four corners of the world," he continued before thanking each of the clubs and teams he had represented during his career, including WorldTour teams Movistar, Lampre, UAE Team Emirates, Intermarché, and EF.

"To everyone who believed, cheered, helped, and was with me – from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

Costa can look back on a career which saw him elevate himself into rare company as a road world champion. He scored victory for Portugal in 2013, outfoxing Spanish duo Joaquim Rodríguez and Alejandro Valverde on a hilly 272km course in Tuscany.

Other big wins during his career include three stages of the Tour de France across the 2011 and 2013 editions, the 2011 GP de Montréal and several smaller stage races, including the Vuelta a la Comunidad de Madrid, 4 Jours de Dunkerque, and Volta a la Comunitat Valencia.

Costa's teams, past and present, paid tribute to him upon his retirement announcement, while UAE Team Emirates racer and compatriot João Almeida also took to Instagram to salute him.

"Thank you, Rui! Thank you for being an idol and for giving us so much!" he wrote. "I learned so much from you. You instilled values ​​in me, both for cycling and for life. You changed my mindset, and I wouldn't be the cyclist I am today if you hadn't influenced my past.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.