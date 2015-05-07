Follow the 2015 Giro d'Italia with the Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app

Image 1 of 5 The tour tracker app has all the classification standings and stage results (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 2 of 5 Minute by minute coverage of all the stages in the tour tracker app (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 3 of 5 Find all the Giro stage profiles in the tour tracker app with a GPS tracker to place the riders on the road (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 4 of 5 This is the information you will find on each stage in the tour tracker (Image credit: Immediate Media) Image 5 of 5 The tour tracker app will keep you up to the date with whats happening in the stage, as it happens (Image credit: Immediate Media)

The Cyclingnews Tour Tracker app is the best way to keep up with all the action from the 2015 Giro d'Italia.

It's free to download from iTunes or Google Play, and if you've already downloaded it for a previous Grand Tour, just pop back into the app and you'll find all the latest from the Giro d'Italia. In 2015, a Pro upgrade of the app gives you gives you full coverage of all three Grand Tours - the Giro, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España - including live race commentary, real-time GPS tracking, live time-trial results, daily stage results and standings, stage recaps, photography and more.

The Tour Tracker app includes:

• Previews of every stage of each race

• Detailed interactive routes & maps of each stage

• Team & rider details including jerseys, equipment & biographies

Go PRO and get the following awesome features...

• Live text commentary from Cyclingnews.com

• GPS tracking of the race on maps and profiles

• Live situation on the road (breaks, time gaps)

• Live splits and finish times for time trials

• Daily finish-line results and results for each KOM / Sprint

• Full race standings for every jersey category

• Stage recaps at the end of each stage

• Fantastic photography from the road

• Post-Race rider biometric / power-meter analysis

• Full race replay of commentary and GPS tracking

• Ranking of riders based on time in breakaways

And more!

With the Giro d'Italia start just days away, the app is currently rated at five stars (out of five) by users, so get downloading now!

