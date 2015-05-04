Giro d’Italia countdown -5: Aru ready to step up for Astana

Image 1 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) celebrates his second Vuelta stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) can pull a wheelie just as good as Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fabio Aru will begin the Giro d'Italia with just 15 days of racing in his legs but with ambition to climb further up the podium after his third place overall in 2014 and fifth place at the Vuelta a Espana.

In the absence of Vincenzo Nibali, the 24-year-old Sardinian carries the hopes of the Astana team and of Italian cycling on his young shoulders. Both the Kazakhstan team and Italian tifosi are desperate for success at the Giro d'Italia to help forget the problems of recent past and find some optimism for the long-term future.





