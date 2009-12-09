Fly V switches to De Rosa for 2010

The team from Fly V Australia was controlling the peloton in the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss)

Australian Continental squad Fly V Australia will spend its second season on De Rosa bikes after inking a deal with the company’s American distributor Trialtir USA. Fly V Australia enjoyed a successful debut season in 2009, launching an ambitious program that saw it feature regularly in the United States of America’s tough domestic scene.

“We had a great inaugural season and I think we have made some strong moves to strengthen and balance the team’s roster for 2010,” said Chris White. “We will be announcing the full roster shortly and I think you will see that the strength of our lineup may only be eclipsed by the quality of the cycling industry support we have assembled.

“Certainly De Rosa and SRAM are two of the most sought after brands in the industry and we are proud to have them as part of our family,” added White.

Fly V Australia’s riders will use De Rosa’s King 3RS, Merak and Neo Pro frames with SRAM groupsets throughout the season, while the company’s Formula Crono will be utalised for time trials.

Fly V Australia’s riders spent the 2009 season on Parlee’s bikes, but the Triatir USA association will also encompass the company’s other brands. The sponsorship deal will see Fly V Australia’s riders using Diadora shoes, Santini clothing, Stella Azzurra bar, stems and tape and LAS helmets.

Trialtir USA CEO Massimo Bartolini believes the sponsorship of Fly V Australia will deliver his company valuable feedback heading into what he believes will be a strong year for the North American cycling industry.

“The Fly V program represents more than just a sponsorship opportunity for De Rosa, but a great opportunity to gain valuable R&D information for all of our brands,” said Bartolini. “The Fly V organisation has great spirit and camaraderie, and we want to bring that culture, enthusiasm, and performance experience to our dealers around America.

“I think 2010 is going to be a great year for the cycling industry and especially for De Rosa and the Trialtir brands, I am happy to announce the sponsorship of what I believe will be among the most competitive teams in North America,” he added. “I am especially happy to be working with some riders and management that we have had success with in the past. “

White said Fly V Australia hopes to launch a successful bid for the USA Cycling National Racing Calendar title in 2010. Its successes this season included victory at in the USA Professional Criterium Championships with Australia’s Ben Kersten, who is expected to be retained by the team for 2010.