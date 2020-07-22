Fizik unveils two new saddles in its 3D-printed Adaptive line

Image 1 of 5 The new Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive (Image credit: Fizik) Image 2 of 5 A look underneath the saddle (Image credit: Fizik) Image 3 of 5 The rear view (Image credit: Fizik) Image 4 of 5 The Fizik logo at the back of the new 3D-printed saddle (Image credit: Fizik) Image 5 of 5 The Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive features the distinctive honeycomb style (Image credit: Fizik)

Fizik has added two new saddles to its Adaptive line, following on from its release of the 3D-printed Antares Versus Evo 00 Adaptive earlier this year.

The two new models, the Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive and the Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive, are also 3D-printed, featuring the distinctive latticework honeycomb-style padding that made its debut on the 00.

Both saddles offer the same zonal cushioning of the 00 and also retain the central channel to give added pressure relief.

"Fizik says that the saddle range is "named for the way in which the saddle is programmed and printed to ergonomically adjust across its surface," adding that the saddles "use a groundbreaking new engineering practise known as Digital Light Synthesis technology."

"DLS is an additive manufacturing process that utilises digital ultraviolet light projection, oxygen-permeable optics, and programmable liquid resins to create zonal cushioning - a variable support network that provides improved comfort, weight savings and performance."

The R1 comes with carbon rails, keeping the weight down in comparison to the R3, which comes at a lower cost but features a weightier Kium hollow rails. There are two length specifications too – a standard 149mm length, and a 139mm snub-nose model. The R1 weighs in at 35 grams less than the R3 but will set you back £50/€50 more.

"The Antares Versus Evo R1 and R3 saddles benefit from the same revolutionary 3D-printed zonal cushioning system," says Fizik. "[They're] joined to a more ride-compliant carbon-reinforced nylon shell, with a choice of either lightweight carbon or Kium rail systems. And this time, both saddles come all-black, ready to match almost any bike’s colourway,"

The Fizik Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive and the Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive are both available to buy from Fizik now.

Fizik Antares Versus Evo R1 Adaptive specs

139 mm-length model

Length: 274 mm

Width: 139 mm

Weight: 174 g

Height at 75mm width: 58 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 148 mm

Rail: 10x7 mm

Price: £299 / €299

149mm-length model

Length: 274 mm

Width: 149 mm

Weight: 180 g

Height at 75mm width: 58 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 148 mm

Rail: 10x7 mm

Price: £299 / €299

Fizik Antares Versus Evo R3 Adaptive specs

139mm length model

Length: 274 mm

Width: 139 mm

Weight: 209 g

Height at 75mm width: 58 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 148 mm

Rail: 7x7 mm

Price: £249 / €249

149mm-length model

Length: 274 mm

Width: 149 mm

Weight: 215 g

Height at 75mm width: 58 mm

Length from nose to 75mm width: 148 mm

Rail: 7x7 mm

Price: £249 / €249