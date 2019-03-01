Fizik launches Tempo Overcurve R5 shoes

Image 1 of 6 The Fizik Tempo Overcurve R5 (Image credit: Fizik) Image 2 of 6 The Tempo Overcurve features Fizik's R5 carbon sole (Image credit: Fizik) Image 3 of 6 A look at the rear of the shoe (Image credit: Fizik) Image 4 of 6 A small Velcro strap on the forefoot adds further adjustability (Image credit: Fizik) Image 5 of 6 Laser-cut perforations improve ventilation and comfort (Image credit: Fizik) Image 6 of 6 Staggered ankle collars are an ergonomic design to fit the offset bones on the side of the ankle (Image credit: Fizik)

Fizik has launched the first model from its new Tempo road shoe range. The Fizik Tempo Overcurve R5 adopts a single Boa dial with an ergonomic design to offer a comfortable fit and a simple, 'timeless' aesthetic.

Alongside the single Boa dial is a small Velcro strap on the forefoot, for further adjustment and fit refinement at the front of the shoe. Laser-cut perforations for ventilation also improve comfort by allowing an amount of flexibility.

The Tempo road shoe range from Fizik will offer a timeless look, with "form-fitting construction" a focus. The Tempo line-up also looks to sit below the more expensive Fizik R1 Infinito – worn by Movistar – price point, offering a mid-priced range from the Italian brand.

Fizik says the Overcurve design features a staggered collar around the ankle with a "distinctly asymmetric shape, formed to follow the natural misalignment of the two bony protrusions from either side of the ankle".

A carbon, Fizik R5 outsole adds stiffness for greater power transfer while retaining low weight. Fizik claims a weight of 506g for a size 42.

Fizik's brand director, Mathia Bertoncello, said in a press release: "Showcasing the versatile new Tempo shoe construction and R5 outsole provides an ideal platform on which to deliver the all-new Overcurve system.

"A study in ergonomic design, its form follows the natural shape created by the lateral and medial malleoli protrusions on either side of the ankle – the asymmetric shape lends itself to an overlapping curve along and across the rider's foot. It means a technically superior fit option to rival many others available."

The Fizik Tempo Overcurve R5 is available in five colourways and sizes EU 36-48 (37-47 also in half sizes) and is priced at €149 / $149 / £139.99.

