Fizik present Valverde with custom rainbow edition shoes and saddle
World champion to pair components with custom frame and rainbow jersey for 2019
World champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) gets his season underway in Mallorca this weekend and team sponsor Fizik has presented the Spaniard with special edition Infinito R1 Iride shoes and an Antares 00 Iride saddle.
After winning the world championships men's elite road race last year, Valverde will spend much of 2019 wearing the iconic rainbow jersey with Movistar's bike supplier Canyon presenting the Spanish veteran with a custom frameset back in October.
Alongside the custom kit, frameset, shoes and saddle, Valverde also has customised Campagnolo Bora Ultra wheels, a Power2Max power meter and Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses - all in the iconic rainbow design.
Fizik's Infinito R1 shoes were presented to the team for the 2018 season in a custom team edition finish and Valverde's custom pair feature a rainbow trim on the tongue and heel of the shoe. The main body of the shoe is all white, with Fizik logos, Boa dials and cables also all white to showcase the rainbow trim.
The inside steps of the shoe have been inscribed with the words "El Bala World Champion", referring to Valverde's nickname - The Bullet.
Like the shoes, Valverde's new Fizik saddle gets an all-white treatment with bars on the wings of the seat coloured to match the rainbow design. The Antares 00 saddle features full carbon rails and structure.
In a press release from Fizik, the Italian brand outlined Valverde's race program to include Paris-Nice, Volta a Catalunya, Amstel Gold, La Flèche Wallone, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, alongside the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana. Valverde is then expected to defend his world championship title in Yorkshire, England at the end of the season.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Valverde's new Fizik Infinito R1 Iride shoes and Antares 00 Iride saddle.
