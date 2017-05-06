Fizik reveal Giro d'Italia inspired R1B 'Climb Edition'

Image 1 of 5 Fizik's R1B Climb Edition (Image credit: Fizik) Image 2 of 5 Rohan Dennis with his R1B Climb Edition (Image credit: Fizik) Image 3 of 5 The white shoe features several pink highlights in reference to the Giro (Image credit: Fizik) Image 4 of 5 The sole of the Fizik R1B Climb Edition (Image credit: Fizik) Image 5 of 5 The R1B Climb Edition features the stage 20 profile of the Giro in pink (Image credit: Fizik)

In celebration of the 100th Giro d'Italia, Italian brand Fizik has released a limited 'Climb Edition' of its R1B shoe. Giro GC contenders Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) are two of the riders in the Giro peloton who will wear the shoes at the race with just 40 pairs available for sale. The shoes will retails for €380.00.

Predominately white, the R1B shoes feature pink highlights and a design which reference the altimetry of Monte Grappa and the Asiago. Both climbs feature in the penultimate stage of this year's race and are regularly featured in the Giro d'Italia. With stage profiles of the 2017 Giro represented on the shoe in black, stage 20's profile is in pink to highlight the two climbs. The pink profile also features on the outside of the heel to ensure visibility.

Featuring a stiff carbon outer sole, Fizik's 'Volume Control technology' allows for individual adaption to a rider's foot. Adjustment is made via two BOA dials located on the outer right of the shoe in the same style as the R1B Uomo.

Fizik's R1B Climb Edition shoe weighs in at 227g

