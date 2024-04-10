Fizik launches its lightest ever road shoe, the Powerstrap Aeroweave

By Will Jones
published

The Velcro-only closure keeps the weight down to just 184g

Fizik new Powerstrap Aeroweave 5 shoes
(Image credit: Fizik)

Fizik is well known for its shoes, with several pairs in our guide to the best cycling shoes, and today has taken aim firmly at those riders who yearn for low weight with its lightest ever shoe, named the Powerstrap Aeroweave. The shoe, which tips the scales at 184g (with some caveats), makes use of Fizik’s strong Powerstrap hook-and-loop closure system to keep the overall weight low, in addition to a second iteration of the brand's established Aeroweave mesh material found in the older Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoe. 

New fizik powerstrap Aeroweave shoes

The double Powestrap setup covers the whole foot closure with just two Velcro straps.  (Image credit: Fizik)

Will Jones
Will Jones