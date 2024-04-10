Fizik launches its lightest ever road shoe, the Powerstrap Aeroweave

Fizik is well known for its shoes, with several pairs in our guide to the best cycling shoes, and today has taken aim firmly at those riders who yearn for low weight with its lightest ever shoe, named the Powerstrap Aeroweave. The shoe, which tips the scales at 184g (with some caveats), makes use of Fizik’s strong Powerstrap hook-and-loop closure system to keep the overall weight low, in addition to a second iteration of the brand's established Aeroweave mesh material found in the older Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave shoe.

The double Powestrap setup covers the whole foot closure with just two Velcro straps. (Image credit: Fizik)

No dials, only Velcro

BOA or equivalent dials have become the gold standard for cycling shoe closure for many years now, with Velcro usually confined to the budget end of the spectrum, and laces only really competing at the top end, especially when it comes to weight. Fizik, however, uses a ‘Powerstrap’ system that’s a far more rigid strap, backed with hook-and-loops, and uses it on its most high-end shoes.

In this case, a pair of straps wrap the foot, with one taking care of the upper foot to keep the ankle locked in place, and a second, longer strap enclosing both the mid and forefoot at once.

While BOA dials are simple to use, and offer easy adjustment, they are heavier than Velcro, and so ditching them entirely in combination with the open, mesh-like Aeroweave fabric keeps the weight down to 184g per shoe. This is, crucially, a whole gram lighter than the current gold standard for light shoes, the Giro Empire SLX, though it does come with caveats - the quoted weight doesn’t mention which size is weighed, and the weight is without an insole, which we do think you’d normally want to use.

The main bulk of the uppers are constructed from an open weave, keeping the weight as low as possible. (Image credit: Fizik)

Lightweight mesh and a new outsole

The heel cup and toe box are reinforced with more solid material, as they are also common wear points, but the rest of the uppers are predominantly mesh when not given over to the strap closure system. Pretty obviously this is a shoe targeted at hot days, and one for the climbers too - we’re not sure wearing them in the rain without overshoes would be much fun.

The weight saving isn’t just in the uppers though, with the brand stating that the Powerstrap Aeroweave has a new R3 carbon outsole that features a new carbon layup to shave more grams off. For fans of running their cleats in a more rearward position, the cleat holes have movable channels so you can slam ‘em back if you so wish.

Coral for a look-at-me effect, white for the traditionalists (Image credit: Fizik)

Sizing, colours, and pricing

The Powerstrap Aeroweave will be available in sizes 36-48, with half sizes available between 37 and 47. An all-white option is available for the traditionalists, while a combination of fuschia and coral is on offer for the more gregarious rider.

If you want a pair, you’re looking at a price tag of €350 / £334.99 / $379.99. While many of Fizik’s range is offered in a wide fit it is unclear whether this will be on offer here as yet.