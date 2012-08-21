Fischer joins FDJ-BigMat

Image 1 of 3 Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Brazilian champion Murilo Fischer (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Pat McQuaid congratulates Murilo Fischer, the winner of the European Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After having raced three years for American outfit Garmin, Murilo Fischer will start a new chapter of his career by joining French team FDJ-BigMat for the next two seasons. The Brazilian revealed the news to Pedaladas on Monday, confirming that he signed a two-year contract with the squad directed by Marc Madiot.

Fischer, whose main task at Garmin was to support Tyler Farrar in the bunch sprints, will certainly be a good value to FDJ in view of the steady rise of its two young fast men, Hamburg winner Arnaud Démare and French champion Nacer Bouhanni. The 33-year-old, and two-time Brazilian champion, will add more experience to the team, having started his career in 2004 at Domina Vacanze.

Fischer won the overall UCI Europe Tour in 2005, his most successful season. His last individual victory came in 2011 at the Trofeo Magaluf-Palmanova, one of the stages of the Mallorca Challenge.