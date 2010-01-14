Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team signs two more

Carolin Schiff and Vladi Riha (Image credit: Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team)

The Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team added two more riders: Carolin Schiff and Vladi Riha. Unlike their cross country teammates, Schiff and Riha prefer to race marathons.





Schiff, a qualified nurse, focuses on her studies when not riding while Riha, who started cycling in 2002, makes his living as a pro cyclist. Both came from road cycling, and Schiff has previously competed in swimming, running and triathlons.

Riha is looking forward to the new challenge. "I hope I can integrate with the team as quickly as possible and have an even better season than last year. My ultimate goal is the European Marathon Championship, and I also hope to win one or two marathons in 2010."

Schiff is also aiming high for 2010. "On the new team, I hope to progress fast, especially concerning my mountain bike skills."

The Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team now humbers eight athletes: Simon Scheiber, Karl Markt, Manne Reis, Vladi Riha, Sabrina Enaux, Adelheid Morath, Blaza Klemencic and Carolin Schiff.