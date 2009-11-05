Scheiber signed by Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team

Brothers Simon (on the bike) and Florian (on skis) Scheiber (Image credit: Ernst Lorenzi)

Austrian Under 23 cross country champion Simon Scheiber signed with the Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup team for 2010. The 21-year-old is the first male rider for the new team. Scheiber is from Sölden, Austria. This year, he finished 21st at the World Championships in Canberra, Australia.

"I'm very excited about the upcoming season. With the professional environment of the new team, I hope to defend my national title. I also want to be in the top 50 in World Cup and finish in the top 10 among the U23."

"I'm very happy that we were able to engage a young talented rider. Simon has already demonstrated that he has talent," said the team's director Jörg Scheiderbauer. "We are confident that he has a chance of making the Olympics in London 2012."

Elite sports run in Scheiber's family. His older brother Florian is one of Austria's top skiing talents. Last season, Florian won the European Cup and he is part of the Austrian World Cup team. During the off-season he trains on his mountain bike.

The team has already signed female cross country racers Adelheid Morath and Sabrina Enaux.

