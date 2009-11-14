Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team signs Blaza Klemencic

Slovenian Blaza Klemencic (Image credit: Ralph Klohs)

Felt Ötztal X-Bionic World Cup Team signed Slovenian Champion Blaza Klemencic. The 29-year-old became the third prominent female signing by the new team after Frenchwoman Sabrina Enaux and the German Adelheid Morath.

Klemencic has gold marathon European Championships and bronze marathon World Championship medals to her name. She's also proven strong in Olympic cross country distance racing with many top 10 results in international events. She finished 21st at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing despite being ill just before the Games.

After successfully completing her degree in economics this year, Klemencic is determined to prove herself amongst the best in the world. "My goal is to finish consistently in the top 10 at the World Cups and if possible get a podium result," she said. "At the marathon World Championships I hope to win a medal."

Team Director Jörg Scheiderbauer welcomed the latest addition to his team. "I am very happy to have Blaza on our Team. She has huge talent and with the right team atmosphere, she will be sure to succeed. We are looking forward to the coming season."

