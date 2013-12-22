Felix Baur killed while training in Spain

Sadly, Euris Vidal (CRCA Foundation) had a bit of bad luck today and crashed out mid-way (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

In a terrible weekend for professional cyclists, two young promising riders have passed away. The 21-year old Swiss rider Felix Baur died after a road accident in Spain. Spanish authorities found a bruised man on the roadside who was brought to into hospital. It was unclear initially who the cyclist was but Baur's team, Atlas Personal-Jakroo later confirmed his identity.

The accident happened at 10 am Wednesday morning when a car collided with him. The driver of the car was tested for his blood alcohol levels which were returned negative. Spanish authorities are further investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Atlas Personal-Jakroo had been at a training camp in the Spanish city of Valencia, preparing for the upcoming season. Baur was a promising rider with eighth place overall at the Tour of Bern his best result in 2013.

In a second tragic fatality over the weekend, Dominican Euris Vidal died in Pueblo Nuevo, in the province of Santiago, Dominican Republic, following a robbery. The 26-year-old was competitive on both the road and track and was to ride with Predator Cycling in 2014.

Vidal was shot in the neck as he attempted to foil two men mid-robbery. He was taken to the José María Cabral y Báez hospital but died shortly after. The Dominican Cycling Federation expressed its condolences.