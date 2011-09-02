Farrar, Phinney headline US squad for Copenhagen

Image 1 of 4 A 'thumbs up' from the stage winner, Evelyn Stevens (HTC - Columbia Women). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 4 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) crosses the line in first. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Taylor Phinney (BMC) remains in the overall lead at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 On the last lap of the Snowmass Circuit Race, Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12) had dropped Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) and soloed in for the win. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

With the UCI road world championships in Copenhagen expected to be contested as a field sprint, the USA is looking to Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar as its best bet for its first rainbow jersey in the men's road race since Lance Armstrong's title in 1993.

Former pursuit world champion Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) will compete in the road race and the time trial along with Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo).

Also riding the men's elite road race will be 2011 national champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack), former US champion Benjamin King (RadioShack), Brent Bookwalter and Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale).

The women's team will be headed up by time trial national champion Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) and Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & CO TWENTY 12) for the race against the clock.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad), a former world champion in the time trial, will not contest the event, but will be a part of the road race team along with US champion Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara).

Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong), winner of a stage of the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta, will head up the U23 men's team, along with Espoir Paris-Roubaix bronze medalist Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Robert Bush (Kentucky Flyers-Texas Roadhouse), Gavin Mannion and Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong).

The team will pick two riders from Lawson Craddock, Carter Jones or Nathan Brown (all Trek-Livestrong) for the time trial.

Team USA For 2011 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Men

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) - road race

Matthew Busche (Team Radio Shack) – road race

Timmy Duggan (Garmin-Cervelo) – road race

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) – road race

Benjamin King (Team Radio Shack) - road race

Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) - road race

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) – road race and time trial

Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) - road race and time trial

Elite Women

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & CO TWENTY 12) – road race and time trial

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) – road race

Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) – road race

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) – road race

Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) – road race

Evelyn Stevens (Columbia-HTC) – road race and time trial

U23 Men

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) – road race

Robert Bush (Kentucky Flyers-Texas Roadhouse) – road race

Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) – road race

Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) – road race

Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) – road race

Two of:

Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) - time trial

Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) – time trial

Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) – time trial

Junior Men

Alex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbara) – road race

Kristo Jorgenson (BYRDS) – road race and time trial

Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team) – road race

Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Cycling) – road race

Alexey Vermeulen (Prochain) – road race

Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team) – road race and time trial

Junior Women

Addyson Albershardt (FLYING PIGS) – road race and time trial

Grace Alexander (BYRDS) – road race and time trial

Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II) – road race

