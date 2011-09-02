Farrar, Phinney headline US squad for Copenhagen
USA Cycling announces full Worlds team
With the UCI road world championships in Copenhagen expected to be contested as a field sprint, the USA is looking to Garmin-Cervélo's Tyler Farrar as its best bet for its first rainbow jersey in the men's road race since Lance Armstrong's title in 1993.
Former pursuit world champion Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) will compete in the road race and the time trial along with Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervélo).
Also riding the men's elite road race will be 2011 national champion Matthew Busche (RadioShack), former US champion Benjamin King (RadioShack), Brent Bookwalter and Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) and Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale).
The women's team will be headed up by time trial national champion Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) and Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & CO TWENTY 12) for the race against the clock.
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad), a former world champion in the time trial, will not contest the event, but will be a part of the road race team along with US champion Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) and Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara).
Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong), winner of a stage of the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta, will head up the U23 men's team, along with Espoir Paris-Roubaix bronze medalist Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development), Robert Bush (Kentucky Flyers-Texas Roadhouse), Gavin Mannion and Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong).
The team will pick two riders from Lawson Craddock, Carter Jones or Nathan Brown (all Trek-Livestrong) for the time trial.
Team USA For 2011 UCI Road World Championships
Elite Men
Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) - road race
Matthew Busche (Team Radio Shack) – road race
Timmy Duggan (Garmin-Cervelo) – road race
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) – road race
Benjamin King (Team Radio Shack) - road race
Jeff Louder (BMC Racing) - road race
Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) – road race and time trial
Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Cervelo) - road race and time trial
Elite Women
Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & CO TWENTY 12) – road race and time trial
Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci p/b Cooking Light) – road race
Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis) – road race
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) – road race
Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) – road race
Evelyn Stevens (Columbia-HTC) – road race and time trial
U23 Men
Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) – road race
Robert Bush (Kentucky Flyers-Texas Roadhouse) – road race
Joe Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) – road race
Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) – road race
Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) – road race
Two of:
Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) - time trial
Lawson Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) – time trial
Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) – time trial
Junior Men
Alex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbara) – road race
Kristo Jorgenson (BYRDS) – road race and time trial
Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club/Hincapie Development team) – road race
Paul Lynch (Hot Tubes Development Cycling) – road race
Alexey Vermeulen (Prochain) – road race
Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team) – road race and time trial
Junior Women
Addyson Albershardt (FLYING PIGS) – road race and time trial
Grace Alexander (BYRDS) – road race and time trial
Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II) – road race
