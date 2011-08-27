Farrar abandons Vuelta a España

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) would finish the stage in 4th place. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) struggles to make it to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervélo) abandoned the Vuelta a España on stage 8 as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash in the finishing straight at Talavera de la Reina on Friday.

Preliminary x-rays on Friday evening showed that Farrar had broken no bones but was suffering from severe contusions to his left hip, and his continued participation in the race remained in doubt.

It is understood that that Farrar returned to hospital for a further check-up two hours before the beginning of Saturday’s stage, and the Vuelta’s official site reported that he would not be on the start line. Remarkably, the American opted to continue in the race and arrived to sign on ten minutes before the start.

35km into stage 8, however, Farrar was forced to give best to his injuries and climbed off just before the peloton tackled the 1st category Puerto de Mijares.

It was the second time that the unfortunate Farrar has abandoned a grand tour in 2011. He withdrew from the Giro d’Italia following the tragic death of his close friend Wouter Weylandt. Farrar returned to action in time to win a stage of the Tour de France in July.