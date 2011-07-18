Video: Farrar looking ahead to final Paris sprint

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) before the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) won stage 3 in Redon. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a close second behind Mark Cavendish in the sprint in Montpellier on Sunday but hopes to have one last shot at another stage victory at the Tour de France in Paris on the Champs-Élysées next Sunday.

Farrar was happy to admit that HTC-Highroad rode a perfect sprint on the technically difficult run-in to Montpellier. Farrar managed to come up to Cavendish just before the line but could not stop the Manxman from taking his fourth stage victory at this year's Tour.

Immediately after the finish in Montpellier, Farrar talked about Cavendish's "remarkable comeback after being dropped by the gruppetto for about 70km' during the stage to Plateau de Beille. He said he now regrets speaking in the heat of the moment.

Farrar confirmed that he is still feeling strong and recovering well as the Alps loom on the horizon. He is confident he can get to the finish of the Tour in Paris and fight for what he describes as the "crown jewel of all sprints."