Farrar unbroken after dramatic Vuelta crash

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Cervelo) struggles to make it to the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Garmin-Cervelo sprinter Tyler Farrar suffered a dramatic crash in the final 100 meters of the Vuelta a Espana stage 7 in Talavera de la Reina, but his team confirmed that he escaped without broken bones.

Farrar hopes to start stage 8, but will be evaluated by the team's medical staff in the morning to determine his best course of action.

Farrar was pushing ahead in the final 100m of the 185km stage and, in an attempt to pass Michal Golas (Vacansoleil), collided with the Polish sprinter and went down heavily.

After a few minutes on the ground, Farrar managed to get back on his bike and cross the finish line with the help of his teammates, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where preliminary x-rays showed no fractures.

He suffered severe contusions on his left hip.