Fabian Cancellara's Tour de France Trek Madone
Custom paint-job for Swiss rider in final Tour
Fabian Cancellara and Trek-Segafredo have unveiled a special Trek Madone for the Swiss rider’s final Tour de France. Cancellara’s latest custom Trek is finished in a pearlescent white, features splashes of bright colours throughout and pays homage to the extensive palmares under the veteran’s belt. Cancellara’s nickname, Spartacus, is emblazoned on the down tube.
Predominantly white, the geometric multicolour flashes appear on the forks, stays, top-tube and, most prominently, around the emblazoned ‘Spartacus’ on the down-tube. Each of the colours represent Cancellara’s teams throughout his career: Mapei, Fassa-Bortolo, CSC and Trek.
Along the top tube and rear stays, Cancellara’s numerous victories from his 16-year professional career are noted.
The Madone has been designed for its aerodynamic advantages. The direct-mount, centre pull front brake has ‘Vector Wings’ which pivot out when turning, but remain in place in a straight line when it is at its most aerodynamic, concealing the brakes and reducing drag.
A monocoque integrated stem and handlebar further add to the aero advantages as well as providing increased stiffness. Bontrager Aeolus 5 wheels contribute to reducing the drag and are wrapped in Veloflex gumwall tubular tyres.
Cancellara opts for Shimano Dura-Ace mechanical shifting and a SRM powermeter and Bontrager finishing kit complete the bike.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Cancellara’s bike.
