Fabian Cancellara's Tour de France Trek Madone

Image 1 of 14 Fabian Cancellara’s custom Trek Madone for his final Tour de France. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 14 Bontrager provide the finishing kit, including the carbon fibre bottle cages. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 14 Shimano Dura-Ace shifters and the SRM PC8 computer. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 14 The forks also feature the splashes of colour. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 14 The one-piece carbon stem and handlebars provide stiffness and aerodynamic gains. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 14 The colour scheme pays homage to Cancellara’s former teams. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 14 A closer look at the chain stays. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 14 The Madone features centre-pull, direct mount brakes. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 14 Specific victories are noted on the rear stays. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 14 Fabian Cancellara's palmares adorns the top tube. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 14 Vector wings conceal the front brake calliper and reduce drag. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 14 The colours of the graphics represent the rider’s teams over his 16-year professional career. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 14 The Madone is equipped with mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 14 The Bontrager saddle features titanium rails. (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Fabian Cancellara and Trek-Segafredo have unveiled a special Trek Madone for the Swiss rider’s final Tour de France. Cancellara’s latest custom Trek is finished in a pearlescent white, features splashes of bright colours throughout and pays homage to the extensive palmares under the veteran’s belt. Cancellara’s nickname, Spartacus, is emblazoned on the down tube.

Predominantly white, the geometric multicolour flashes appear on the forks, stays, top-tube and, most prominently, around the emblazoned ‘Spartacus’ on the down-tube. Each of the colours represent Cancellara’s teams throughout his career: Mapei, Fassa-Bortolo, CSC and Trek.

Along the top tube and rear stays, Cancellara’s numerous victories from his 16-year professional career are noted.

The Madone has been designed for its aerodynamic advantages. The direct-mount, centre pull front brake has ‘Vector Wings’ which pivot out when turning, but remain in place in a straight line when it is at its most aerodynamic, concealing the brakes and reducing drag.

A monocoque integrated stem and handlebar further add to the aero advantages as well as providing increased stiffness. Bontrager Aeolus 5 wheels contribute to reducing the drag and are wrapped in Veloflex gumwall tubular tyres.

Cancellara opts for Shimano Dura-Ace mechanical shifting and a SRM powermeter and Bontrager finishing kit complete the bike.

