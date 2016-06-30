Cancellara gets special-edition Trek Madone for Tour de France

Fabian Cancellara's Trek Madone for the 2016 Tour de France (Image credit: Trek Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) has got his hands on another specially painted Trek bike this season, this time for the Tour de France. The Swiss star has already ridden a special-edition Trek Madone for Milan-San Remo and Domanes for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

This latest white-look Madone will be Cancellara’s steed for the duration of the Tour and pays homage to his successes during his 16-year career. Trek-Segafredo released a short Twitter video on Thursday morning with the team’s technical director Matt Shriver talking through the design.

“For Fabian’s last Tour de France we decided to do a special paint scheme for him, just to recognise everything he’s done in cycling,” explained Shriver.

“This is a Trek Madone. It says Spartacus - that’s his nickname so we really wanted to call that out for him. On his top tube you have all of his palmarès, 16 years as a professional, his nickname again, 100 plus podiums, king of the classics, king of the cobbles, gold medal, Olympian and even more palmarès here (on the chainstay).

"All the graphics represent the teams that he’s been on, the colours from the different teams. The paint is a white pearl with gold flecks in it for all the gold medals.”

Cancellara made his debut at the Tour de France in 2004 and has since won seven stages and spent 29 days in the yellow jersey, more than any other rider without winning. Click here for a gallery of Cancellara’s past performances at the Tour de France.

